AT&T Stadium

Fans packed AT&T Stadium in the second round of the high school football playoffs for an instant classic between Allen and Rockwall.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

As high school football comes to a close, the Star Local Media sports staff looks back on the year that was within its coverage area following another exciting year on the gridiron.

In the 200th episode of the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast, Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy, Devin Hasson and Kendrick Johnson discuss the most memorable moments from their respective markets from the 2019 season, the best games they covered, the noteworthy stories they surfaced in their respective markets, and more.

