With two weeks left in high school football's regular season, the Star Local Media sports staff goes district by district in its coverage area and breaks down the playoff picture for the local teams still in the postseason hunt.
Topics include 10-6A's continued chaos with Sachse and Rowlett (2:00), a make-or-break week in 9-6A with Plano Senior and McKinney ISD (7:43), Mesquite ISD fighting for playoff spots in 11-6A (13:23) and an important Friday night for Lewisville ISD and Coppell in 6-6A (16:12).
The student-athlete spotlight shines on Frisco Heritage for a chat with running back Cameron Rose (21:05) before the discussion continues with a look at a logjam in Frisco ISD for 5-5A Division I (26:10), what's on the line for Mesquite ISD and McKinney North in 7-5A Division I (29:51) and a four-way tie for first place featuring Frisco and Lovejoy in 7-5A Division II (34:51).
