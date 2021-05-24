Another week of postseason action is in the books in high school baseball and softball, and Star Local Media breaks down the latest on the local diamond.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman discuss the seven teams remaining from their coverage area in the playoffs, including big regional quarterfinal series wins for Coppell (1:20) and Marcus baseball (5:45), a hard-fought third-round exit for Sachse (9:12), plus Frisco Wakeland and Lovejoy moving on in 5A (12:05).
The talk then shifts to the softball diamond, where Lovejoy continues to impress with its underclassmen (16:35), and the stage is set for a thrilling regional final between area powers Prosper and Flower Mound (18:45).
PODCAST: The Magnificent Seven
- Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com
-
-
- 0
Another week of postseason action is in the books in high school baseball and softball, and Star Local Media breaks down the latest on the local diamond.
For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
- Playoff
- Tiebreaker
- Berth
- Sport
- Isd
- Qualification
- Qualifier
- Scenario
- Postseason
- First Round
- Team
- Media
- Matt Welch
- Devin Hasson
- Local Media
- Football
- David Wolman
- Playoff Game
- High School
- District
- Area
- Preview
- Frisco Independence
- School
- Look
- Series
- Year
- Basketball Team
- Politics
- Storyline
- Frisco
- Coppell
- Basketball Season
- Plano
- Title
- Update
- Race
- Allen
- Basketball
- Telecommunications
- Landscape
- Coverage
- Semifinal
- Win
- Championship
- Overtime
- Finale
- Soccer
- Round
- Marcus
- Boys
- Softball
- Baseball
- Revenge
- Portal
- Latest
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Latest Podcast
Most Popular
-
Disgraced neurosurgeon who practiced in Plano to be the subject of NBC television series
-
Wedding planner pleads guilty to using PPP loans for personal expenses, including purchase of Teslas
-
Lewisville decides not to restore tower, will honor traditions with artwork instead
-
Collin College investigation by national professor organization could affect school's accreditation, professor says
-
Frisco lawyer sentenced for wire fraud scheme
-
Rep. Van Taylor (R-Plano) votes for Jan. 6 commission, defends position on The Mark Davis Show
-
Intersection renovations on the horizon in Plano
-
Frisco ambus deploys to south Texas for potential evacuations
-
Only one candidate attended Wednesday night's Frisco election forum
-
Frisco approves $1B project to complement PGA Frisco site
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.