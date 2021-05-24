Frisco Wakeland Luke Robertson

Frisco Wakeland senior Luke Robertson and the Wolverines are headed to the regional semifinals.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Another week of postseason action is in the books in high school baseball and softball, and Star Local Media breaks down the latest on the local diamond.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman discuss the seven teams remaining from their coverage area in the playoffs, including big regional quarterfinal series wins for Coppell (1:20) and Marcus baseball (5:45), a hard-fought third-round exit for Sachse (9:12), plus Frisco Wakeland and Lovejoy moving on in 5A (12:05).

The talk then shifts to the softball diamond, where Lovejoy continues to impress with its underclassmen (16:35), and the stage is set for a thrilling regional final between area powers Prosper and Flower Mound (18:45).

