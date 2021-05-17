Prosper Rock Hill softball

Prosper Rock Hill's Camila Spriggs, right, and the Lady Blue Hawks are headed to the regional semifinals in their first-ever varsity season.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

As the high school baseball and softball playoffs continue, Star Local Media discusses a number of local teams still alive in their respective brackets.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down the impressive showings through two rounds for 6-6A baseball with Coppell, Plano and Marcus (1:05) and 10-5A baseball with The Colony, Lovejoy and Prosper Rock Hill (10:00), as well as a commanding to the second round by Sachse's baseball team (15:38).

On the softball diamond, the discussions shifts to Flower Mound's impressive regional quarterfinal win over Allen (19:03), Lovejoy and Rock Hill both advancing to the regional semifinals (24:10), and John Paul II's pressure-packed state championship win over in TAPPS (26:22).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

