Star Local Media is publishing its seventh annual edition of The Varsitys, its high school sports award series, this month and deliberates on its various choices for Best Team across several markets.
In Part One of the episode (1:20), Matt Welch, Taylor Raglin and Devin Hasson break down their picks for the tops teams in their respective markets, touching on the year's top teams in Plano, Rowlett, Allen and Mesquite.
In Part Two (18:50), Bryan Murphy joins the roundtable, as he, Matt and Taylor discuss their Best Team selections in Frisco, McKinney, Lake Cities, Little Elm, The Colony, Flower Mound and Celina/Prosper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.