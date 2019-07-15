WAKELAND BOYS SOCCER
Photo courtesy of David Meier

Star Local Media is publishing its seventh annual edition of The Varsitys, its high school sports award series, this month and deliberates on its various choices for Best Team across several markets.

In Part One of the episode (1:20), Matt Welch, Taylor Raglin and Devin Hasson break down their picks for the tops teams in their respective markets, touching on the year's top teams in Plano, Rowlett, Allen and Mesquite.

In Part Two (18:50), Bryan Murphy joins the roundtable, as he, Matt and Taylor discuss their Best Team selections in Frisco, McKinney, Lake Cities, Little Elm, The Colony, Flower Mound and Celina/Prosper.

