ROSS REEDY
Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Star Local Media is publishing its seventh annual edition of The Varsitys, its high school sports award series, this month and deliberates on its various choices for Coach of the Year across several markets.

In Part One of the episode (1:30), Matt Welch, Taylor Raglin and Devin Hasson break down their picks for the tops coaches in their respective markets, touching on the year's top coaching performances in Mesquite, Allen, Rowlett and Plano.

In Part Two (23:10), Bryan Murphy joins the roundtable, as he, Matt and Taylor discuss their Coach of the Year selections in Little Elm, Flower Mound, Lake Cities, Frisco, McKinney and Celina.

