With the dog days of summer in session, Star Local Media offers up some ideas on things they would change within high school sports.
From rule changes to specific sports to alternating state championship venues and splitting up the UIL’s largest classification, the sports staff discusses a myriad of changes to the high school sports landscape – from those somewhat plausible to others either ridiculous or impossible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.