HS FOOTBALL AT&T STADIUM
Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

With the dog days of summer in session, Star Local Media offers up some ideas on things they would change within high school sports.

From rule changes to specific sports to alternating state championship venues and splitting up the UIL’s largest classification, the sports staff discusses a myriad of changes to the high school sports landscape – from those somewhat plausible to others either ridiculous or impossible.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments