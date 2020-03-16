As the sports world pauses amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Star Local Media examines the pandemic's impact on local high school sports.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy, Devin Hasson and Kendrick Johnson discuss the wild sequence of events that led to the suspension of high school sports, how various sports are impacted, how players and coaches are coping with the time away, and what the future holds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.