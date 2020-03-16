Frisco vs. Frisco Wakeland Boys Soccer

High school soccer is one of several sports around the state impacted by the recent coronavirus outbreak.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

As the sports world pauses amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Star Local Media examines the pandemic's impact on local high school sports.

Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy, Devin Hasson and Kendrick Johnson discuss the wild sequence of events that led to the suspension of high school sports, how various sports are impacted, how players and coaches are coping with the time away, and what the future holds.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments