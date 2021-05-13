For many of the student-athletes at McKinney North and Lovejoy, last week’s appearance at the UIL Class 5A state track and field championships was a brand-new experience.
Despite the pedigree of the two programs, both were denied the opportunity to participate at state last year after the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly cancelled the 2020 season during the spring.
Although that made for some uncertainty as to how the athletes would handle competing on that stage last weekend, both North and Lovejoy exited Mike A. Myers Stadium donning medals for their efforts.
That included two golds as North junior Alexandra Harber set a personal record by clearing 13-0 to win the pole vault. Later in the day, Lovejoy freshman Kailey Littlefield polished off her breakout campaign by placing first overall in the 800-meter run with a 2:08.04.
The Lady Bulldogs also managed third in the 4x200 relay with senior Cambori Watson, sophomore Caitlin Coffie, junior Leah Pettis and senior Nakaila Birdine teaming up to run a 1:39.81.
“When you have a young team that hasn’t been exposed to that kind of competition or the expectations that come with competing at state, you sometimes don’t know what you’ll get,” said Jessica Richards, North girls head coach. “For them to perform as well as they did coming in was incredible and it was great to see it rewarded with a medal.”
Running the anchor leg, Birdine got a better of a narrow finish for the last spot on the podium as North finished just .11 seconds faster than fourth-place Fort Worth Wyatt’s 1:39.92.
It was a welcome result for the Lady Bulldogs, who were on the wrong end of that same exchange earlier in the meet after the relay of Pettis, Coffie, Birdine and sophomore Gabrielle McPherson finished just .13 seconds shy of the podium after running a 46.99 for fourth place.
“The goal was to get under 47 and that was the fastest they had run that race all year,” Richards said. “They were a little disappointed they weren’t on the medal stand, but I told them there’s no reason to be upset when you run the fastest you’ve run all season.”
Harber, meanwhile, submitted her best effort of the year in the pole vault as the only athlete among the nine qualifiers to clear 13 feet. She overcame an inauspicious start, needing two tries to clear 11 feet before hitting her stride. She managed to clear 12-6 and 12-9 on her third try before setting a new personal-best mark and vaulting over the bar at 13-0 on her second attempt.
“We felt like going into state that she had a chance at 12-9, maybe even 13 on a given day,” Richards said. “She works her tail off so to be able to watch her have that kind of success is just awesome. You could tell she was a little nervous, but I think after getting past 11 feet you could tell that she was really in a groove.”
Harber’s ascent to 5A’s top pole vaulter took flight during the postseason. Her top mark leading up the district meet was 11-6 — she proceeded to vault at least 12-0 in each round of the postseason, culminating in a PR at state.
“We knew what kind of abilities she had and she has done really well in a lot of indoor competitions. You can tell she has gotten more and more confident in her approach and her strength in the event,” Richards said. “It was cool to watch her progress throughout the season. Just thinking of the first time she cleared 12 feet was incredible because of how hard she had worked for that.”
North upped its medal count on the boys side as well, with the program’s lone qualifier at state, junior Kody Blackwood, running a PR of 37.63 in the 300 hurdles to finish second overall.
As a team, the Lady Bulldogs placed sixth overall with 30 points, while Lovejoy’s girls took 15th with 15 points. The Lady Leopards were represented by five underclassmen at state, including Littlefield, who continued to perform beyond her years in the 800. Unbeaten in the race during the postseason, Littlefield’s state-winning time of 2:08.04 was not only a personal-record mark but also the state’s fastest time in the event all season.
“We knew there were a couple girls where she’d have to run really well in order to beat, but she executed the race exactly how we planned it,” said Carly Littlefield, Lovejoy girls head coach. “She has a lot of experience running the 800 in AAU and USATF, so I think that helped a bit as well. As a coach and parent, it’s really exciting.”
Kailey Littlefield had previously run under 2:10 in the event one other time, at the District 10-5A meet, which was more along the lines of the expectations coach Littlefield had for her daughter heading into the season. But contending for a state title this season meant going above and beyond.
“I’m not surprised at how well she did but I was more surprised at how fast the 800 has been this year,” coach Littlefield said. “We thought a 2:10 or 2:11 would give her a shot at state, but then all these girls in 5A and 6A are going 2:08 and 2:09. What I was really happy about was how she was able to step up and run that fast. If you had asked me at the start of the year, I would have guessed she’d run a 2:10.”
Kailey Littlefield also ran the 1,600, placing sixth with a 5:08.44, and anchored the 4x400 relay alongside sophomores Chloe Schaeffer, Bella Landrum and Amy Morefield for fifth place (3:57.89). Morefield added seventh place in the 3,200 (11:13.04), while junior Tate Barr managed finishes of seventh place in the 1,600 (4:24.64) and ninth in the 3,200 (9:56.93) for the Lovejoy boys.
“We’re in a really good spot. Across the board, this is a really young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” coach Littlefield said. “Overall, we have a lot of young kids and several went to state just to watch. They’re hungry and excited, so it’s been fun seeing them grow from seventh grade to where they are now. I think we can have a really good year next season.”
First-year program Prosper Rock Hill, as well as the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD duo of Creekview and Newman Smith, also had representation at the state. Rock Hill junior Gavin Hecke took fourth in the pole vault at 14-9 and junior Jourdin Edwards posted fifth in the 100 hurdles at 14.60.
Newman Smith sophomore Aniyah Bigam’s first appearance at state netted an eighth-place run in the 400 at 57.64 and Creekview junior McKenzie Davis took fifth in the discus throw (137-5).
