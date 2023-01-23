PROSPER — Moments like Friday's result from the District 5-6A meet haven't come without their share of obstacles for the Prosper boys swim team.
The Eagles have staked their claim as an area powerhouse over the years, qualifying a plethora of student-athletes for the UIL state meet and finishing in the top four of the team standings at regionals each of the past four years since joining Class 6A.
But at each turn, a district title eluded the program — and, at least in the case of the past two postseasons, in hard-luck fashion after being edged by Plano West by four points in 2020 and three-and-a-half points in 2021.
Prosper left nothing to chance on Friday, however. The Eagles spared themselves any late-race drama by sprinting out to a resounding lead in the team standings on their way to a 5-6A district champion. Prosper was a cut above with 187 points to finish comfortably ahead of second-place Prosper Rock Hill (107) and third-place Allen (98).
"I'm so proud. They've worked really hard. It's been a goal of theirs and mine since I got here," said Lena Harrington, Prosper head coach. "The boys gave it everything they had last year but fell just a few points short. They put their heads down during the spring last year and have had their eyes on this for a really long time. We have some really good leadership and it showed here."
Meanwhile, the Allen girls extended their district title streak to seven straight years after outlasting the field for a comfy 5-6A championship victory. The Lady Eagles accrued 173 points, with Prosper taking second at 124 and Rock Hill finishing third with 93.
"You figure with the change and two less teams in district that the meet would be slower, but I think in certain events than it was faster than it was last year," said Brent Mitchell, Allen head coach. "It's a tribute to the success of these schools. It's a very solid district."
The top four finishers in both relays and individual races all qualified for the Region II-6A meet, scheduled for Feb. 2-4 at Westside Aquatic Center in Lewisville. Allen, Prosper ISD and McKinney ISD will all have representation after sending swimmers to the podium on Friday in Prosper, with the meet champions taking home plenty of hardware on the afternoon.
The Allen girls placed first in eight of 12 events, with the Prosper boys logging seven first-place finishes of their own. That included a wealth of underclassmen shining to open the postseason, with seven races on Friday won by either a freshman or a sophomore.
Allen freshman Katelynn Zhou was chief among that group, earning swimmer of the meet honors on the girls side after finishing first in the 50-yard freestyle (23.75) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.20) on top of swimming a leg in her team's first-place runs in the 200 medley relay (1:47.14) and 200 freestyle relay (1:38.61).
Allen sophomore Nathan Jacobbe came up big with a win in the 500 freestyle at 4:42.67, while Prosper's youth shined behind individual wins for freshman Meng Yeo in the 200 individual medley (1:59.04), freshman Georgia Wimberly in the 200 freestyle (1:55.47), sophomore Addison Johnson in the 100 freestyle (52.54), sophomore Michael Morrow in the 100 freestyle (48.08) and freshman Brayden Jones in the 100 backstroke (51.01).
"We're really young and we have a lot of good, strong, young leadership, and our kids have done a good job balancing hard work, humility and talent," Harrington said.
Said Mitchell: "It's what you expect. Every year there are new kids coming in, you just don't know who's coming but you're waiting for it and you see it all the time. We're led by young and old and have a lot in between."
The Allen girls swept all three relays on Friday, including a 3:38.60 in the 400 freestyle relay. Elsewhere, junior Sophia Ware scored a win in the 100 butterfly with a 57.47, junior Isabelle Thibodeau earned first in the 500 freestyle at 5:09.62, and senior Karoline Reeves came out on top in the 100 backstroke at 57.72 — a race she won by five-hundredths of a second.
Prosper's effort was headlined by a perfect 4-of-4 for junior Jacob Wimberly, who was named swimmer of the meet in 5-6A boys competition. The defending state champion in the 100 butterfly, Wimberly impressed with a winning time of 49.32 in that race on Friday to follow up a first-place swim in the 50 freestyle at 20.97. He also swam legs on the Eagles' first-place 200 medley (1:36.10) and 400 freestyle relays (3:10.50).
"I think Jacob has really taken control of his own fate as far as swimming is concerned. He's very responsible and leads by example," Harrington said. "He's his own greatest competitor. When you're looking at yourself in the mirror each day, those are big shoes to fill, and he does it every single day. He doesn't take days off and I think he's really taking what's best from each of his coaches and putting it all together."
Prosper senior Shaelyn Haiman added a win in the 1-meter dive with 364.50 points.
Whereas Allen and Prosper were first to touch the wall more times than not, Rock Hill and McKinney Boyd found their ways to the top of the podium on three occasions each. The Blue Hawks, competing in their first postseason meet as a 6A program, got the better of their Prosper ISD rivals in the 200 freestyle relay of 1:28.63 behind the quartet of senior Luke Bezanilla, sophomore Peyton Gilliland, senior Jaden London and freshman Dean Bezanilla. Luke Bezanilla added a win in the 100 breaststroke (56.12) and junior Luke Sitz won the 1-meter diving competition with 542.60 points.
Boyd, meanwhile, was paced by a pair of first-place swims from senior Michael Sachau, who won the 200 freestyle at 1:41.09 and raced Jones to a tie in the 100 backstroke with identical times of 51.01. Senior Ariel Wang added a win for the Lady Broncos in the 200 IM, swimming a 2:05.33.
All regional qualifiers get two weeks to rest up before making the trip to Lewisville, where the first- and second-place finishers in each race will automatically qualify for the Class 6A state meet, as well as the next eight fastest times at regionals.
"We still have a really strong region. The goal is still the same — to get your hand on the wall first," Harrington said. "Each meet is practice for the next and this was a great display of what we've done well, how it works and what we can do better, so we're going to try and put it all together for regionals."
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.