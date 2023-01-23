Prosper boys swimming

The Prosper boys swim team captured the District 5-6A championship on Friday at Prosper ISD Natatorium.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

PROSPER — Moments like Friday's result from the District 5-6A meet haven't come without their share of obstacles for the Prosper boys swim team.

The Eagles have staked their claim as an area powerhouse over the years, qualifying a plethora of student-athletes for the UIL state meet and finishing in the top four of the team standings at regionals each of the past four years since joining Class 6A.

Allen girls swimming

The Allen girls swim team extended their district championship to seven years in a row after winning the 5-6A meet, held Friday at Prosper ISD Natatorium.

