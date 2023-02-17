Ryan Nichols

Allen senior Ryan Nichols captured first-place finishes at both the district and regional wrestling meets.

 Photo courtesy of Ray Shoaf

Allen senior Ryan Nichols is no stranger to success when it comes to representing the Eagles on the wrestling mats.

Nichols has competed at the Class 6A state meet all four years of his varsity career, including runner-up finishes at 170 and 182 pounds during his sophomore and junior years, respectively.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments