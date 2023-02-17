Allen senior Ryan Nichols is no stranger to success when it comes to representing the Eagles on the wrestling mats.
Nichols has competed at the Class 6A state meet all four years of his varsity career, including runner-up finishes at 170 and 182 pounds during his sophomore and junior years, respectively.
He made the move to 215 pounds for his senior season and hasn't missed a beat. Nichols came away with first-place finishes in his weight class at both the District 6-6A and Region II-6A meets — a stretch where he picked up seven wins and all coming via pin.
Nichols carried a 35-6 record into the 6A state meet, which takes place Friday-Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress, where he and the Eagles take aim at a 14th consecutive state championship.
Nichols has helped keep Allen's dynastic run in wrestling continue past the decade mark, and in this week's student-athlete profile, he reflects on competing at a more natural weight, how the Eagles' program has contributed to his development, and more.
SLM: Congrats on getting back to state, especially in such a dominant fashion. What has been clicking so well for you during the postseason?
RN: I've just been working hard and keeping at it. This is the part of the season when training turns up a notch and it's showing out on the mat.
SLM: You're doing so in a new weight class this season, competing at 215 pounds. What was it like making that adjustment?
RN: This year, I don't have to worry as much about making weight because I'm weighing in close to 10 pounds under weight. I feel a lot better when I'm out there and wrestling what I weigh has been much better for me.
SLM: As a senior, given the time you've been on varsity and all that you've accomplished, how would you describe your role on this year's team?
RN: I would say it's an important one. Now that I'm older, I'm one of the leaders on the team and someone who the younger guys can look up to.
SLM: With the depth of talent at Allen, it really is an iron-sharpens-iron kind of program. How have those practices and training sessions helped your development?
RN: It's been great. When I was younger, I was able to practice with two state champions in a room as a freshman. That helped develop me a lot. Over the years, we've had backups on our team that could place at state if they were at any other school. Our practices are tough and we have tough partners to help everyone work hard.
SLM: You've been part of this incredible run that Allen wrestling has been on for almost a decade-and-a-half. What does it mean to you and your teammates to try and keep this run going?
RN: It feels great being part of a dynasty. You're one of the names that has been part of this long win streak.
SLM: One of the constants in this run has been head coach Jerry Best. What kind of influence has coach Best had on your development?
RN: Coach Best has been a great coach. He knows the sport of wrestling better than most. Any position you need help with, he knows what to do. He knows so many moves and runs great practices. He has the system down to create winners.
SLM: How long have you wrestled for and what got you into the sport?
RN: I've been wrestling since I was about six years old. I don't remember what exactly got me into the sport. I think I was more of an energetic kid. I had lots of energy and liked to horse-play, so my parents had a good idea to start me out in wrestling.
SLM: As a senior, what will you miss most about high school wrestling?
RN: All my friends on the team, honestly. We're a pretty tight team, so moving onto college that will be something I miss.
