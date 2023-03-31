FRISCO — After winning a District 5-6A golf championship in 2021, the Allen boys' showing last year didn't sit well with the team.
So much so that head coach David May and the Eagles stuck around afterwards to watch Prosper and Denton Guyer duke it out in a playoff to determine the final team spot in the regional tournament.
"I wanted them to see that because that was where they felt they should be. I think that stuck in their mind," May said.
Allen even used its team finishes from the last two years at the district tournament — Nos. 1 and 2 in 2021 and Nos. 4 and 5 in 2022 — as a rallying cry for the team's 2023 campaign.
Consider Tuesday a return to form for the Eagles, who were right back atop the standings in commanding fashion with a two-day score of 584 from Grapevine Golf Club. Allen finished 14 strokes ahead of second-place to win its second 5-6A championship in three years.
"Our guys just putted lights-out. We generally average 32 or 33 putts and we were right around 30 per man," May said. "When you put that over five guys, it makes a big difference. They putted great and had a great attitude."
Even on Monday, when May said the greens weren't overly friendly on the course, Allen's putting helped build some early separation from the field. The Eagles' bounce-back showing included three finishes in the top seven, led by Josh Fair (143), Jack Denton (146) and Rohan Shastry (146). Fletcher Tate (151) and Matthew Rui (153) rounded out the lineup.
Timely putting also served the Lady Eagles well amid a razor-thin finish on Day Two of their district tournament on Thursday at Frisco Lakes Golf Club. Allen, which trailed Denton Guyer by five strokes entering the day, rallied to overtake the Lady Wildcats by one shot by tournament's end.
The Lady Eagles totaled 626 to Guyer's 627, aided by a lights-out second round from Abigail Inocian. She finished third overall on tallies of 78 and 69 as the only golfer in the tournament to card a round below 70. Inocian had plenty of help elsewhere with Natalie Quintana (147), Jaelin Sun (162), Diya Reddy (164) and Dorothy Chen (166) contributing to the comeback.
"She got some momentum going," May said of Inocian's second-day performance. "She made a two on No. 6. The putt prior, a 20-footer for par on No. 5, got her pumped up. Then she holed out for two on six and it just started from there. She started gaining momentum. She's a really serious golfer and put her nose to the grindstone."
Allen's tennis team, meanwhile, had plenty of hardware to go around following a resounding showing on their home courts during Wednesday's 5-6A tournament finale. The Eagles totaled 12 qualifiers for regionals, including at least one entry in all five divisions.
Three of those will feature district champions, with Allen's Chelsie Son winning the girls singles bracket without dropping a single game for the third consecutive year. Son was a state semifinalist last season as a sophomore.
"I think there's some proving ground there for her," said Justin Quest, Allen head coach. "She takes care of her body, I think she can get a top four seed at the regional tournament. Expectation-wise, I see her at the state tournament and going deep."
Allen carries high hopes in doubles play as well, with the teams of Tejas Ram and Noah Hakim, plus Olivia Lundberg and Jaelyn Walker, winning 5-6A titles. Both came in matchups against teammates, with Ram and Hakim besting Josh Bass and Nadhish Nathan (6-4, 7-6(2)), while Lundberg and Walker outlasted Florence Richard and Ashley Zhao (6-2, 7-6(8)).
"(Lundberg and Walker) are a relatively new team but one that's highly competitive," Quest said. "They did really well for us in singles and it was about a month ago when we got them together, saw how great they are as competitors and wanted to put that together and have one great mindset."
Bass, Nathan, Richard and Zhao all qualified for regionals, nonetheless, after winning playbacks to maintain their runner-up finishes.
Rahul Vuggumudi picked up a second-place finish in boys singles as well, while the mixed doubles team of Alejandro Delgado-Juarbe and Reese Mitchell qualified as runners-up despite entering the tournament seeded fourth. Those two came through with one clutch win after another on Wednesday, culminating in a playback victory over No. 1 seed Ava Patterson and Zachary Hanson of McKinney Boyd (6-4, 7-5).
The Region I-6A tennis tournament takes place April 11-12 at Courts of McKinney, while Grand Prairie's Tangle Ridge Golf Club will host all regional qualifiers from I-6A on April 17-20. The girls' regional golf meet is April 17-18 with the boys following on April 19-20.
