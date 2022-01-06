Last season, the first round of the UIL high school girls soccer playoffs included several head-to-head matchups between some the top programs in the area. If preseason rankings are any indication, expect more of the same for the 2022 season.
Just prior to the start of regular-season action this week, Lethal Enforcer Texas HS Soccer released its preseason regional rankings and there are no shortage of local programs represented.
That's particularly the case over in Region I-6A where the outlet's top seven ranked teams all reside in either 5-6A or 6-6A -- two districts that will collide in the bi-district round of the postseason.
District 6-6A wound up staking its claim as one of the best in the state last season with three teams advancing to the regional quarterfinals and two, Flower Mound and Marcus, duking it out in the regional final. The Lady Jaguars went on to win their second Class 6A state championship but enter the season ranked No. 2 in their region behind Prosper.
The Lady Eagles were on a tear in amassing a perfect 24-0 record prior to being bounced in overtime by Flower Mound in the regional quarterfinals last season, 3-1, but return plenty of production from that roster. That includes senior captains Molly McDougal, a two-time district defensive player of the year, Abigail Wilson and Jordyn Herrera, who was named 9-6A MVP as a sophomore.
Prosper does have its share of firepower to replace on offense with alum Kaitlyn Giametta now at Texas Tech and senior Hadley Murrell enrolling early at Oklahoma. Flower Mound has a similar plight with its one-two punch of Riley Baker (now at Kansas State) and Sydney Becerra (enrolling early at Texas A&M) gone from the program. Look for the Lady Jaguars to steady their title defense around a veteran defense led by seniors Hannah and Hallie Augustyn, plus the senior duo of Skye Leach and Avery Simmons in the midfield.
A program on the rise, Hebron checks in at No. 3 in the region after making a run to the regional quarterfinals last season. The Lady Hawks return a wealth of talent from a group that caught fire over the second half of district play last year but will have their work cut out in 6-6A. Rival Marcus was tabbed as region's preseason No. 4 team with Coppell not far behind at No. 6 and Plano West at No. 12.
Joining Prosper in the top 10 from 5-6A were McKinney Boyd at No. 5, Allen at No. 7 and Denton Guyer at No. 10. Those four teams all comprised the playoff picture from the district last season with only Prosper advancing beyond the first round.
Those same two districts chalked the boys' side of the preseason regional rankings as well -- 5-6A and 6-6A accounted for seven of Region I's top 13 teams. Leading that group is Coppell, which checks in at No. 1 after going 12-9-3 and placing second in 6-6A last season.
Reigning district champion Marcus was the only other program from 6-6A to crack the regional ballot at No. 8, while five teams from 5-6A made the cut. Allen, fresh off a run to the state semifinals, enters the year tabbed at No. 2 in the region, followed by Prosper at No. 33, Boyd at No. 9, Guyer at No. 11 and McKinney at No. 13. The Lions are under new leadership this season with Sergio Rodriguez at the helm following the retirement of longtime head coach Alan Pocock, who led McKinney for 29 seasons.
In 5A, several teams from 9-5A and 10-5A hope to be in the mix in an always loaded Region II.
Frisco ISD predictably populates the region with a combined 11 regionally ranked teams (seven girls, four boys), led by the defending 5A state champion Wakeland boys at No. 1. One rung below the Wolverines sits Frisco at No. 2 with Reedy at No. 6 and Memorial at No. 13.
Ranked girls teams from 9-5A, which actually began district play on Tuesday, includes a tie for No. 2 between Wakeland and Frisco, followed by Memorial at No. 5, Reedy at No. 11, Lone Star at No. 13 and Lebanon Trail at No. 15. The Wakeland girls joined the boys team at state last season but finished as 5A runners-up after falling to Dripping Springs 2-1 in the state final.
Two programs from 10-5A slotted both their boys and girls teams on the preseason regional rankings. Prosper Rock Hill's girls checked in at No. 4 with the boys at No. 8, while The Colony's boys and girls teams both sit at No. 9. The Lovejoy girls tied with Memorial for the No. 5 ranking, while McKinney North's girls team made the cut at No. 12 after a spirited showing in a bi-district shootout loss to 9-5A champion Memorial last season.
Carrollton RL Turner's boys took eventual state champion Wakeland to a shootout in their regional quarterfinal bout last year as well. The Lions should be strong once again as the No. 12-ranked team in Region II-5A.
Meanwhile, expectations are on the rise up in Celina after the Bobcats turned in their landmark season on the soccer pitch last year with the school's boys and girls teams advancing to the 4A state semifinals. Both teams have plenty of ammunition back for another run and that reflects in the preseason rankings for Region II-4A.
Led by senior Taylor Zdrojewski, who set the state's single-season scoring record last year with 114 goals, the Lady Bobcats are tabbed No. 1 in their region, while the boys check in at No. 4.
