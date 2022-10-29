ALLEN — Chalk it up to a weather delay that spanned more than two hours, or just some well-designed running from Allen, but the Prosper football team didn't exactly have its fastball early into Friday's showdown between the state-ranked 5-6A rivals.
Prosper needed a few series to find its footing amid steady rainfall from Eagle Stadium, but once it shifted gears, all three phases worked in concert to produce the signature victory of the team's 2022 campaign — a 29-24 road win over Allen that solidified postseason seeding for both programs in advance of the Class 6A Division I playoffs next month.
Prosper (8-1, 5-1) overtook Allen (6-3, 4-2) in the district standings following the win, securing 5-6A's top Div. I seed for the postseason and assuring itself a home game in the bi-district round. Allen, meanwhile, is locked into the bottom seed and will travel to face 6-6A champion Lewisville in the first round.
"It's a big deal. We told our kids earlier in the week that it was great to be in the playoffs, but it's a big deal to get a home game in that first round and be that No. 1 seed," said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach.
It didn't come without some adversity as Prosper stared down a 15-point deficit early into the second quarter amid a calamitous start that included two turnovers and a turnover on downs. Prosper needed a spark, and with 2:25 remaining in the opening quarter, senior Adam Due provided just that.
The defensive back got through to block an Allen punt out of the back of the end zone and grant Prosper a safety, trimming the Allen lead to 14-2.
"Rent's due every day. We had great preparation with our coaches throughout the week," Due said. "Fourth down's a new nightmare. We're going to get after it when they've got to punt the ball, and it's something we've been doing all year."
Said Schmidt: "I think we came out a little flat and that really woke us up."
It was a modest gain on the scoreboard, but a stop that prefaced a second-quarter blitz by Prosper. They scored 21 points over an eight-minute stretch to reverse course after a difficult start. Allen scored on just the game's second play, as sophomore Micah Ellis took a carry to the outside and blew past the Prosper defense for a 64-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Making the start for injured junior Kayvion Sibley, Ellis kept the Allen rushing attack potent early on, striking again on the following series with a 10-yard score for a 14-0 advantage with 7:54 to go in the opening quarter. He ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
"I'm so proud of Micah for the job he did coming in to replace the heart and soul of our rushing attack in Sibley," said Lee Wiginton, Allen head coach. "He gave us a lot of momentum and the defense was playing great, but we just have these lulls and these moments when we go into a funk."
Allen led by as much as 17-2 following a 42-yard field goal by senior Jake Morgan, but the final three quarters belonged to Prosper. Senior Trevor Montayne countered the Morgan field goal with a 65-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession, and Prosper's defense managed to force a pair of turnovers that were promptly converted into points. An interception by Due resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run by junior Luke Johnson, and Prosper's goal-line back did the honors one series later on a 2-yard run not long after Allen lost a fumble just past midfield.
Prosper's 21-point salvo reversed the tide for a 23-17 lead at halftime.
"I thought we had some busts and missed tackles early, but I think once we settled in with the rhythm of the game, things got much better," Schmidt said. "They got to 17 and we pretty much shut them down after that."
Prosper limited Allen to just 10 points over the final three quarters, seven of which came on a 4-yard touchdown pass from junior Mike Hawkins to sophomore Dustin Kellison with 1:21 remaining to trim the deficit to 29-24.
But finding the end zone was an uphill climb for Allen following its productive start. Prior to Kellison's late score, Allen had three consecutive drives end on turnovers on downs, including a goal-line stop by Prosper after Allen had moved to first-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Prosper stuffed three straight runs and Due pressured Hawkins to force a fourth-down incompletion.
"They're an unbelievable defensive football team," Wiginton said. "They're always in the right spot and they put so much pressure on you. It's really a fun defense to watch because even with the pressure they put on you, they don't leave themselves vulnerable."
Montayne paced the Prosper rushing attack with 128 yards and a touchdown, complemented by 58 yards from junior Prentice Sanders. As a unit, Prosper averaged 5.4 yards per carry.
Allen, meanwhile, compiled 476 yards on the night. Despite Prosper's defense limiting Allen's passing attack to less than 40% through the air, any gains made were typically big ones with Hawkins throwing for 306 yards on 12 completions. Junior Messiah Washington and sophomore Davon Mitchell recorded 119 and 114 yards, respectively, as Allen suffered its second consecutive loss.
"There's a lot we can work on. The biggest thing right now is just getting over the hurt of this one," Wiginton said. "These kids put so much into it and they're proud to represent everything Allen is about. They feel a tremendous amount of pressure to play great on the field and it hurts them right now, but they've got nothing to be ashamed of. They're giving so much of themselves, but we've just got to find a way to play clean."
Allen looks to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday with a road game at Little Elm, while Prosper welcomes fellow playoff qualifier McKinney for a 7 p.m. Thursday kickoff from Children's Health Stadium.
