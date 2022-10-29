Prosper FB

Prosper senior Harrison Rosar and junior Prentice Sanders, pictured in previous action, helped the Eagles top Allen on Friday, 29-24.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

ALLEN — Chalk it up to a weather delay that spanned more than two hours, or just some well-designed running from Allen, but the Prosper football team didn't exactly have its fastball early into Friday's showdown between the state-ranked 5-6A rivals.

Prosper needed a few series to find its footing amid steady rainfall from Eagle Stadium, but once it shifted gears, all three phases worked in concert to produce the signature victory of the team's 2022 campaign — a 29-24 road win over Allen that solidified postseason seeding for both programs in advance of the Class 6A Division I playoffs next month.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments