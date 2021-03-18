PROSPER — For all the lopsided finishes that have encompassed the Prosper girls soccer team’s unblemished 2021 campaign, it’s the outcomes like Wednesday against fellow powerhouse Allen that mean a little bit more for the state’s top-ranked club.
For the second time in as many meetings this season, one goal decided the latest back-and-forth tilt between the pair of Lady Eagles. But it was Prosper who again set the tone with its dynamic front line before the defense came through late to help seal a 2-1 victory from Children’s Health Stadium.
“These are the most fun. These are the biggest ones for sure, especially against a team like Allen who’s as good as anyone in the state,” said Taylor Baca, Prosper head coach. “They know every time we play Allen that it’s going to be a battle so to come out on the winning end of it — those are the most enjoyable moments and the ones that they’ll talk about at the end of the season.”
It was the same score from the year’s first Prosper-Allen meeting back on Feb. 22. A second 2-1 verdict kept Prosper unbeaten in both District 5-6A competition at 11-0 and on the season at 20-0. Of those 20 victories, only three have been decided by one goal — Jan. 15 against Round Rock and both meetings between Prosper and Allen.
“We’re letting in goals that we need to clean up a bit more. The fight is there, though,” said Kelly Thompson, Allen head coach. “The girls are working hard. It just requires a bit more execution and we’ve got to score a little more.”
Prosper had a hand in those miscues, with junior Hadley Murrell and senior Kaitlyn Giametta sparking the team to a 2-0 lead. That one-two punch has been the bane of many an opposing defense this season and struck once again on Wednesday.
In the 33rd minute, Murrell fired a deep shot on goal that careened off the hands of Allen junior goalkeeper Reigan Irvin. Before the Allen netminder could recover the ball, Giametta swooped in to score on the rebound and stake Prosper to a 1-0 lead.
In the 56th minute, the roles were reversed. Murrell fielded a pass in the box from Giametta, caught Allen’s defense out of position, side-stepped Irvin and buried a hard shot for a 2-0 advantage.
“They’re both really good players who have been around each other for a long time,” Baca said. “For us, it’s all the pieces clicking together. It helps so other teams can’t really focus on one thing. If teams try to focus on Hadley, we know that players like Kaitlyn or Emma (Yolinsky) will step up, and vice-versa. I think they all just feed off each other and support each other.”
Despite controlling possession for several stretches of the match, particularly early on, Allen’s first goal didn’t materialize until the 68th minute on a pinpoint strike by junior Taylor Spitzer that zipped across the reach of senior goalkeeper Jordyn Gunnarson and into the far side of the net for a 2-1 margin.
“We shifted formations right before that and [Spitzer] came up big time,” Thompson said. “It’s just unfortunate it took us so long to get that one. That’s a good team, but going 2-1 against them twice is pretty frustrating. We’re a very talented team and I know we can get wins like these.”
Allen’s offensive didn’t stop with Spitzer. The visiting side had multiple cracks at an equalizer inside the final 10 minutes — sophomore Kalista Hough had a low shot roll just wide of the net and a last-minute corner kick by senior Anna Reysa led to a hard strike in the box by Allen that was snuffed out by Gunnarson to preserve the one-goal edge.
“[Gunnarson is] important for us, for sure. You know when you play Allen that they’re going to create chances, especially with the conditions we had today,” Baca said. “The girls on the back did great, Jordyn made some great saves at the end. It took a lot of discipline for us to come out on top against a really good team.”
FINAL: Prosper 2, Allen 1Allen nearly nets the equalizer inside the final minute but Jordyn Gunnarson is there for the save to help @PHSWomensSoc keep its perfect season intact. Goals by Hadley Murrell and Kaitlyn Giametta for Prosper, Taylor Spitzer scored for Allen. pic.twitter.com/Bb5jaPa8k4— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 18, 2021
Allen dipped to 7-2-2 in district play, good for 23 points heading into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. regular-season finale at Eagle Stadium against Denton Braswell. Allen is already assured a playoff spot but is jockeying with McKinney Boyd to determine seeding. That won’t be finalized until Friday when Allen takes on Braswell and Boyd hosts Prosper.
Prosper got the better of Boyd in their first meeting on Feb. 24, 6-1, and will look to polish off an unbeaten regular season on Friday.
“It’s been just continuing where we were at last year. Most of these kids have lost just a single high school game,” Baca said. “They all enjoy playing together but they all know that there are lots of other great teams out there that we’ll play. They don’t take anyone lightly and approach each opponent like it’s a playoff game.”
