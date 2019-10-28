DALLAS – The Prosper girls cross country team edged Austin Vandegrift by three points at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex Monday, earning Region II-6A gold as a group for the second straight year since moving up to the state’s largest classification.
One of the team’s leaders also continued to emerge from the shadow cast by Plano Senior alum Ashlyn Hillyard, the 2018 6A state champion, as Prosper sophomore Aubrey O’Connell cruised to the top of the regional podium a year after finishing second to the dominant Hillyard.
O’Connell bested runner-up and fellow sophomore Brenna Zerby of Allen by nearly 30 seconds, finishing with a time of 17:36.57 to Zerby’s 18:05.22. The margin was wider than the gap between Hillyard and O’Connell a season ago.
“She had a little (hamstring) issue earlier in the year and had to sit out a couple of meets, and she knew this year was going to be a little more challenging than last year, only because she’d already gotten so good, so quickly,” said Jennifer Gegogeine, Prosper head coach. “As we say, it’s harder to stay at the top than to get to the top. … She just has pure grit. She works her tail off every day.”
The Lady Eagles of both Prosper and Allen qualified for the state cross country meet as teams, setting up another two weeks of preparation leading up to the race on Nov. 9 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. They’ll be joined by junior Paige Maple and sophomore Allison Fortman of McKinney Boyd, as the pair qualified as individuals with 14th- and 16th-place finishes, respectively.
Last season, Gegogeine said, the Prosper girls’ motto was, “Why not us?”
This year, after a bronze-medal performance at the state meet, the slogan has evolved as the Lady Eagles chase gold in the team’s last season with only one high school in Prosper.
“Give them a little belief, and they can do whatever they set their minds to. … This year, our team motto is, ‘Finish what we started,’ because we wanted to win,” she said. “State’s in a couple of weeks, and, when that date’s here, we have just as good a shot as anyone else who lines up that day.”
No teams in Star Local Media’s coverage area qualified for the state meet on the boys side, though a trio of individuals will make the trek to Round Rock.
Running tight throughout the race, Allen senior Jonathan Chung edged Plano East senior Grant Wilcox, 2018’s sixth-place finisher at the state meet. Chung’s sixth-place time of 15:15.65 was enough for the senior to pull away late from Wilcox, who wrapped the race with a time of 15:18.84.
Wilcox will be joined at state this season by junior teammate Travis Jasper, who finished 17th Monday with a time of 15:35.41 to qualify for the UIL’s final race as an individual.
For Wilcox, though he admitted the regional event was a bit of a slog, the state competition will be a chance to prove that he still has what it takes to compete with the state’s best in his last year of UIL competition.
“I just couldn’t get out well enough, and I need to fix that in practice,” he said. “If I can get out, I ran the same pace as those guys were throughout the whole race. … This whole year has been a comeback kind of thing.
“In track, I was out, so everyone was like, ‘Where’s he at?’ I think this whole summer was kind of geared toward showing back up at state and showing people I belong with those top guys. Today hurt, but I’m excited for two weeks in Round Rock.”
The 6A girls will kick off their state race at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, with the boys to follow at 3:10 p.m.
