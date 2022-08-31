One of the more challenging meets for area cross country teams is the Southlake Carroll Invitational, which brought 40 teams to Bob Jones Park on Aug. 27.
Coppell and Prosper were among the best performers. The Cowboys took second place in the boys’ team standings with 122 points. Prosper’s boys placed third with 135 points, while the Lady Eagles scored 204 points to capture fourth place in the girls’ elite division.
Prosper senior Jack Johnston earned a top-10 individual finish for the second straight week, clocking a time of 15:13.84 to earn ninth place while his teammate, fellow senior Dawson Svoboda, was 25th place of 339 runners in 15:41.86. Junior Max Miller finished three spots behind Svoboda as Miller took 28th in 15:45.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Eagles’ fourth-place finish was highlighted by a fifth-place effort from senior Shewaye Johnson. Johnson, who won the Rock Hill Twilight Invitational to begin the 2022 season, ran to a time of 17:31.56 at Southlake. Sophomore Reagan Reed also ran to a top-20 finish, taking 18th overall 18:47.29.
Coppell seniors Andrew Mullen and Vedant Bhattacharyya led the charge to the Cowboys’ runner-up finish. Mullen was 10th in 15:17.91 and Bhattacharyya took 15th in 15:26.48, and junior Henry Henze ran to 31st in 15:52.72. Junior Sumarth Dubey was also a key cog in the Cowboys’ high finish in Southlake, running to 40th overall in 16:01.25.
The Cowgirls had two runners post a sub-19 minute time. Sophomore Mallory Sherrer ran to 21st in 18:51.07, while senior Lulu Ehinger placed 25th in 18:56.22.
Plano West senior Haley Harper put on a great performance that put her at the top of all Plano ISD runners in this meet, placing seventh in 17:43.53.
Coppell’s District 6-6A bunkmate, Marcus, also had representation at Bob Jones Park. Senior Aaron Ramirez was the first Marauder to cross the finish line in the boys’ race, finishing 26th overall in 15:43.82. On the girls’ side, senior Katie Gilberti ran to 42nd in 19:10 for the top individual finish for the Lady Marauders.
One week after hosting its home meet, Rock Hill was among the field in Southlake. Sophomore Matthew Kasenic and senior Gabriel De La O both ran to top-40 finishes. Kasenic placed 35th in 15:54.58, while De La O ran to 39th in 16:00.89. The Blue Hawks placed 17th in the final team standings.
On the girls’ side, the Blue Hawks were paced by junior Lauren Polk’s 30th-place finish in a time of 18:58, while junior Alexia Callahan took 37th in 19:03.
Allen senior Noah Green paced the Eagles’ 19th-place finish with a time of 16:02.9, good for 43rd overall.
McKinney North senior Lance Hulin ran to 50th in 16:09.96. One spot behind Hulin was Frisco Wakeland sophomore Britain Chancellor, who was 51st in 16:10.31. Plano East senior Donovan Bush took 57th in 16:17.26.
Frisco Independence senior Connor Lee set the tone for the Knights, placing 74th in a time of 16:29.93. Frisco Liberty senior Andrew Jauregi also finished in the top 100, taking 97th in 16:43.33.
