Jack Johnston Prosper

Prosper senior Jack Johnston, pictured in previous action, ran to ninth place in the Southlake Carroll Invitational on Aug. 27.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

One of the more challenging meets for area cross country teams is the Southlake Carroll Invitational, which brought 40 teams to Bob Jones Park on Aug. 27.

Coppell and Prosper were among the best performers. The Cowboys took second place in the boys’ team standings with 122 points. Prosper’s boys placed third with 135 points, while the Lady Eagles scored 204 points to capture fourth place in the girls’ elite division.

