PROSPER — Harrison Rosar threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 39 yards to lead host Prosper to a 28-23 upset over Allen, the state’s No. 10-ranked team, in a District 5-6A game at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium Friday night.
“We were prepared tonight, even though it was a tall order against one of the best teams in Texas,” said Prosper head coach Brandon Schmidt. “Allen is a solid team year in and year out, coached very well by coach (Chad) Morris, and we had to play near-mistake-free football.”
Rosar, the junior quarterback for Prosper (3-2, district, 6-3 overall), connected with senior wide-out Tyler Bailey on the game’s first play on a 50-yard completion to give the Eagles a first down at Allen’s 27-yard line. Two plays later, Rosar found junior Hunter Summers for his first of two touchdown receptions to give Prosper a 7-0 lead at the 11:39 mark in the first quarter.
Prosper increased the lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter when junior Malik Dailey raced in from the 15-yard line.
Allen struck back quickly.
On its first play after a touchback on the ensuing possession, sophomore Mike Hawkins threw a 75-yard touchdown strike to senior Jordyn Tyson, a Colorado commit, to reduce the lead to 14-7 with 6:40 remaining in the first half.
Allen scored 10 unanswered points in the second quarter and senior Caden Williams’ 28-yard field goal at the buzzer gave Allen (4-1, 7-2) its first lead at 17-14.
Rosar and Bailey connected again, this time on a 53-yard post pattern for a score and a 21-17 advantage — a lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.
Midway through the final quarter, Rosar threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Summers, his second score on the evening.
Summers led Prosper receivers with nine receptions for 134 yards and the two scores.
Allen’s Jaylen Jenkins, who is 11th in the area with 1,100 rushing yards and an astounding 11 yards per carry, led all rushers with 113 yards on just nine carries.
Hawkins’ 58-yard touchdown pass to Tyson with just over seven minutes left in the game reduced the score to 28-23, but it was too little too late for the visitors.
Tyson led all receivers with 169 yards on four receptions.
