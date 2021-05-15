ALLEN — Impressive as the Flower Mound softball team’s short game can be, the Lady Jaguars will flash an occasional reminder that there’s some power lurking in that lineup.
Junior McKenna Andrews can attest, sparking an eighth-inning rally with the only extra-base hit of the afternoon in the decisive game of Flower Mound’s best-of-3 regional quarterfinal series with Allen. A heavy strike to right field cleared the Lady Eagle defense and rolled to the warning track as Andrews legged out a triple that roared new life into the visiting dugout.
Flower Mound then fell back on that tried-and-true short game and has its first regional semifinal appearance since 2014 to show for it — ousting 5-6A co-champion Allen 3-1 on Saturday to win the series and advance to the fourth round of the playoffs.
“They honestly don’t know any better. This is still such a young team,” said Mark Larriba, Flower Mound head coach. “They’re out there having fun and playing with passion. We try to play the game the right way. We’re not fancy with a bunch of a big home-run hitters — we just have that full-court press on the whole time.”
The Lady Jaguars applied that pressure all game behind 11 hits and a bevy of base runners in scoring position. But for all the times that Allen senior pitcher Alexis Telford and the Lady Eagle defense managed to work around that damage, Flower Mound eventually broke through in the eighth inning with Andrews’ leadoff triple as the catalyst.
“McKenna has been lights out in the playoffs. She’s really zoned in and has taken on a big leadership role. She’s awesome,” Larriba said.
With Andrews on third base and the game tied at 1-1, the Lady Jaguars turned to senior Jordyn Holland, who laid down a grounder along the first-base line that allowed Andrews to sprint home and give Flower Mound a 2-1 lead.
Top 8: Flower Mound has the lead. After McKenna Andrews triples, she scores on a groundout by Jordyn Holland. Lady Jaguars lead Allen 2-1. pic.twitter.com/RDnlG4vq4i— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 15, 2021
Moments later, pinch-hitting junior Carsyn Lee gave the Lady Jaguars some additional breathing room. Toughing out a nine-pitch at-bat, Lee looped a short single just over the heads of the Allen infield to score senior Courtney Cogbill for a 3-1 advantage.
Simply getting to that pivotal at-bat didn’t come easy for Lee, who didn’t play in either of the first two games of the series. Larriba said the senior was sidelined all week with a double ear infection.
“When we got her back, I asked if she was OK to do so if she’d be able to give us one at-bat,” Larriba said. “Then I looked at her and said that we’d need two. She came in for that second one and was ready to go. That was a big-time at-bat.”
Top 8: Flower Mound scores another run! Carsyn Lee battles like hell for a lengthy at-bat and then plants an RBI single for FM's 2nd run of the inning. Lady Jaguars lead Allen 3-1. pic.twitter.com/dVI7WzaGGD— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 15, 2021
The Lady Jaguars turned the rest over to the defense, which retired Allen in order to seal the win. Fittingly enough, Flower Mound deployed both sophomores Landrie Harris and Abigail Jennings in that final inning, turning to Harris for the first out and Jennings for the last two.
The Lady Jaguars adopted a similar approach in Game 2 of the series, alternating between their two standout pitchers. On Saturday, Jennings tossed 6.1 innings versus 1.2 for Harris — together, they held Allen to one run on six hits and combined for nine strikeouts.
The Lady Eagles rode the trusty arm of Telford, whose final high school game resulted in eight innings pitched — allowing three runs (two earned) on 11 hits and six strikeouts. Between the three pitchers, only one walk was issued all game.
“[Telford] did a heck of a job. She pretty much put the team on her shoulders and said, ‘Let’s go,’” said Kathy Schoettle, Allen head coach. “She’s one of our hardest workers — she’ll get on people when they’re not working hard — and when kids take ownership of the program and make sure everybody is doing what they’re supposed to do, it makes my job easier and helps them come out here and have fun.”
The Lady Eagles were first on the board on Saturday, snagging a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after executing a short game of their own. After Telford led off the inning with a single, pinch-running senior Maddie Slaughter maneuvered her way to third base before scoring in a freeze-frame sequence at home plate following a short bunt by sophomore Harper Garrett.
Bot 4: Allen is on the board. Harper Garrett lays down a bunt and Maddie Slaughter is called safe at home. Allen leads Flower Mound 1-0, 1 out. pic.twitter.com/EflIQTzLXq— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 15, 2021
Flower Mound didn’t wait long to respond. Singles by senior Allie Hammond and sophomore Logan Halleman put two runners in scoring position with one out. The Lady Jaguars capitalized on a sacrifice bunt by senior Jori Whinery to score Hammond and knot the count at 1-1.
“We’re mirror images of each other. Both teams do a lot of the same things,” Larriba said. “Their pitcher is amazing. We thought we could wear her down, but she’s tough. But our team is really resilient — anytime we get down they seem to come back even harder.”
That resolve has the Lady Jaguars in the regional semifinals for just the third time in program history. They’ll next take on Southlake Carroll at a time and place to be determined. Allen, meanwhile, rides into the sunset after compiling its deepest playoff run since 2004 — closing out a campaign that included a district championship under first-year head coach Schoettle.
“I’m super proud. This is my first year — we made some changes and they totally accepted those changes and bought in,” Schoettle said. “They didn’t have to do that — some were things they may not have cared for early on as far as offseason stuff, but they bought in and worked hard every single day.
“This group gets along so well on and off the field. They’re really tight-knit and everyone contributes. Even the players who didn’t get to play as much stayed bought in the entire year. They worked and pressured each other at practice to be better, and they’ll be better for it.”
