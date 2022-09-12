Allen's Tejas Ram has spent all four years of high school tennis career playing a prominent role in the Eagles' lineup. As a senior, he's hoping to lead Allen to big things on the courts during his final run with the program.
The Eagles earned the No. 2 preseason state ranking in Class 6A, per the Texas Tennis Coaches Association, and they've backed up that standing with one dominant performance after another. Tuesday's 18-1 victory over Prosper Rock Hill improved Allen to 12-1 on the season and 3-0 in district play.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Ram discusses Allen's impressive start, his growth as a player and what he wants to get out of his final year of high school tennis.
SLM: Congrats on the great start to the season. What do you attribute to the team playing so well thus far?
TR: I think we've got a great group of players that are all extremely talented and motivated to work incredibly hard to reach a common goal. In addition, the bond that we’ve created both on and off the court has helped us tremendously.
We put a lot of emphasis on getting together as a team, and especially with a lot of returning players this year, we’ve all grown to trust each other in a way that has fueled the belief that we can make a run for the state championship.
SLM: For as long as you've been competing at the varsity level, how have you seen yourself grow as a player now that you're a senior?
TR: Before my freshman year, I had never really experienced tennis as a team sport. Until then, tennis was all about individual successes and how I could personally improve as a player. Entering high school, however, I quickly understood that a team-first mentality took priority.
During my freshman year, I was introduced to Allen’s unique, hard-working culture, and also got to learn alongside some amazing seniors. All of these things, along with a great group of competitive teammates, has helped push me to get better not only as a player, but as a leader and a teammate.
I also strongly believe that Coach (Justin) Quest and Allen’s tennis program have helped me improve significantly as a doubles player. Coming into my freshman year, I had minimal doubles experience, and struggled with my volleys. With Coach Quest’s drills and doubles knowledge, I improved greatly as a doubles player, and this has helped me reach my national doubles ranking of No. 38 in boys 18s.
SLM: How did your offseason go, and what did you focus on improving prior to your senior season?
TR: I had a great offseason, and I feel like I made a lot of improvements from last year. One of my main focal points this summer was to work on improving my serves, since they are crucial to my game. I also spent a lot of time working on my strength and fitness, as they are a huge part of the sport today.
SLM: Expectations are always high for this team. What will it take come playoff time for this group to get where it wants to go?
TR: Belief and a lot of hard work. I think that we have all the tools to make a deep playoff run, but eventually it's going to come down to how hard we are willing to work, and we have to be willing to outwork everyone to get to the next level.
Like every good team, there’s also going to be rough patches, so we have to make sure that we maintain our confidence and keep our eyes on the end goal.
SLM: Between the fall and next spring, what individual goals do you have for your senior year
TR: It's going to be tough, and I've still got some ways to go, but after my senior year I want to look back and be a state champion in both the team and the individual season. I really believe I can do it, and I am going to work as hard as I can to make it happen.
SLM: How long have you been playing tennis and what gravitated you to the sport?
TR: I've been playing for about nine-10 years now and I was initially drawn to the independence of the sport. Every time you step on the court, it's just you versus everyone else, and that calls for tremendous focus, discipline, and a lot of determination.
I love the feeling of being out on the court by myself and having to figure out problems on my own, which has led to some tough battles and fun matches in the past.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a tennis player?
TR: Some of the biggest influences on my growth as a tennis player are Coach Quest, Coach Rod, my coaches at Lakes Tennis Academy, and my dad. Coach Quest has sacrificed a lot of his time to help me improve, and we have spent countless weekends working together on my game.
Similarly, my dad has taken me to almost all of my matches, spent whole weekends watching me play, and provided me with several instances of match-tiebreak coaching and other necessary tips to help me improve.
