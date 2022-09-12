Tejas Ram

Allen senior Tejas Ram and the Eagles are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Allen's Tejas Ram has spent all four years of high school tennis career playing a prominent role in the Eagles' lineup. As a senior, he's hoping to lead Allen to big things on the courts during his final run with the program.

The Eagles earned the No. 2 preseason state ranking in Class 6A, per the Texas Tennis Coaches Association, and they've backed up that standing with one dominant performance after another. Tuesday's 18-1 victory over Prosper Rock Hill improved Allen to 12-1 on the season and 3-0 in district play.

