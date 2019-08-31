ALLEN vs CEDAR HILL
Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

Star Local Media sports editor Matt Welch breaks down Friday's season-opening showdown at the Tom Landry Classic between perennial powerhouses Allen and Cedar Hill.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments