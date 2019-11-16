HEBRON FB

Hebron defensive back Darius Snow and the Hawks were tripped up by Denton Guyer in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

With another busy Friday night of high school football in the books, the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down the games they covered during the bi-district round of the playoffs.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments