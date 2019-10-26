With another busy Friday night of high school football in the books, the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down the games they covered in Week 9.
Rapid Reaction Podcast: Week 9 High School Football Roundup
- Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest Podcast
Most Popular
Articles
- Game of the Week: Vote for the top high school football game on the Star Local Media gridiron
- Plano to spray for mosquitoes Tuesday evening
- Developer tops out SRS HQ at McKinney's Hub 121
- Twenty-three years in Garland ISD: Keeley principal talks life as an educator
- Voices: The end of an era in downtown Celina
- Rowlett experiences second tornado in four years
- McKinney ISD staffer takes first in State Fair art contest
- Flower Mound High School teacher arrested, charged with indecency with a child
- Mesquite ISD, police make changes to keep staff, students safer
- Plano man killed by debris on US 75
Images
Videos
Commented
- Allen water rates increase (1)
- Allen man killed during altercation with Carrollton Police (1)
- Coppell takes steps to protect against fraud (1)
- Developer tops out SRS HQ at McKinney's Hub 121 (1)
- State likely changing test requirements (1)
- Allen residents can report coyote, bobcat sightings (1)
- Dirt flies at last on Mustang Square (1)
- One seriously injured in Dallas North Tollway crash (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.