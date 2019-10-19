ALLEN FB CELDON MANNING
Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

With another busy Friday night of high school football in the books, the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down the games they covered in Week 8.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments