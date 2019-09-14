With another busy Friday night of high school football in the books, the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down the respective games they covered in Week Three.
With another busy Friday night of high school football in the books, the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down the respective games they covered in Week Three.
For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.