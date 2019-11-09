With another busy Friday night of high school football in the books, the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down the games they covered in Week 11.
Rapid Reaction Podcast: Week 11 High School Football Roundup
- Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest Podcast
Most Popular
Articles
- Plano, McKinney among cities challenging state laws
- Game of the Week: Vote for the top high school football game on the Star Local Media gridiron
- Coppell among cities challenging state laws
- Woman struck by slow-moving train in Lewisville
- Lone Star, Heritage showdown pins coach versus son
- The Colony prepares for extra day of American Heroes event
- Mesquite ISD alumna returns to district, receives award in first year of teaching
- McKinney’s dramatic win sets up colossal ‘Crosstown Showdown’
- LISD fires teacher suspected of indecency with a child
- Mesquite approves development agreements for 652-acre mixed use project and 80-acre industrial park
Images
Videos
Commented
- Plano, McKinney among cities challenging state laws (1)
- Allen water rates increase (1)
- Plano fire truck struck on US 75 (1)
- Coppell takes steps to protect against fraud (1)
- Developer tops out SRS HQ at McKinney's Hub 121 (1)
- State likely changing test requirements (1)
- Allen residents can report coyote, bobcat sightings (1)
What do you think?
What's your favorite type of candy?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.