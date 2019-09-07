BOYD FM MARCUS FBO KB

McKinney Boyd's Javon Matthews (1) puts pressure on Marcus quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during a game against Flower Mound Marcus on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at MISD Stadium in McKinney. Marcus won the game 26-19.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

With another busy Friday night of high school football in the books, the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down the respective games they covered in Week Two.

Kendrick E. Johnson on Star Local Media's reader-voted Game of the Week, Marcus vs. McKinney Boyd:

Matt Welch on Allen vs. Dickinson:

Bryan Murphy on The Colony vs. Frisco Reedy:

Devin Hasson on Mesquite Horn vs. Highland Park:

Taylor Raglin on Sachse vs. Euless Trinity:

Taylor Raglin on Plano East vs. Lake Highlands:

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments