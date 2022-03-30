ARGYLE – The Allen girls golf team came into the two-day District 5-6A tournament looking for redemption.
Last year, the Lady Eagles nearly pulled off a miraculous rally on the second day of the second tournament. Once trailing the second-place team by a total of nine strokes, Allen shaved eight strokes off that deficit. But, the Lady Eagles missed the cut for the regional tournament by one stroke.
Fast-forward to Tuesday morning, and Allen sat in second place – 12 strokes ahead of third-place Prosper – on the second day of the district tournament. Although windy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph, as well as a scrappy Prosper team, had Allen head coach David May feeling a little nervous, his Lady Eagles found the winning formula.
Allen’s red team of Natalie Quintana, Sarah Zeng, Maddie Wong, Abigal Inocian and Dorothy Chen shot scores of 325 and 317 for a two-day total of 642, earning the Lady Eagles a second-place finish and an automatic qualification into the Region I-6A tournament.
It will be the first time since 2017 that Allen will field a team in the regional tournament. That year, Allen placed third in the state tournament.
“It felt really good, because last year we fell short by one stroke and we got third place,” May said. “We had a little motivation going in to redeem ourselves and go to the regional tournament. This year, we just wanted to have a good first round and finish strong on the second day. Our team just played really well today. We shot 317 today into this wind. We did well and did what we had to do when it counted.”
Denton Guyer was in control from start to finish, winning the team title in dominant fashion. Behind first-, second- and third-place finishes by Madison Baer, Carley Button and Cassidy Kuiper, respectively, the Lady Wildcats finished the two-day tournament with a 614. Baer and Button both shot 144 with Baer winning a playoff to finish in first place. Kuiper shot 155.
Allen accounted for four top-10 individual finishes.
Quintana rode a 75 on the first day to finish fourth with a two-day total of 157. Zeng was strong on the second day, shooting a 76 on Tuesday after carding an 84 on Monday for a two-day total of 160, good for fifth. Wang took sixth with a two-day total of 162. Inocian shot 163, while Chen shot 86 on both days for a 172.
“This was one of the worst days that we’ve had as far as wind,” May said. “But we had four top-10 finishers. Anytime you can do that, you are in line for medals and trophies. We have three seniors to-be and one this year. They’ve been doing this for three years. Sarah, our senior, has been doing this for four years. We have a pretty experienced team.”
Diya Reddy, a sophomore, also placed sixth. She will also represent Allen at the Region I-6A tournament at Tangle Ridge Golf Club for the regional tournament, but as an individual after she shot 162 with rounds of 77 and 85. She and Prosper junior Sydney Kincade both played in a three-hole playoff to determine seeding in the regional tournament with Kincade winning that battle.
Kincade is bound for the regional tournament for the second year in a row, and she needed a big effort on the second day at the 5-6A tournament in order to get back to the penultimate event of the high school season. She struggled to a first-day score of 86. But she came on the second day with a vengeance and reduced that number by 10 strokes, shooting 76 for a two-day total of 162.
“It feels really good,” she said. “I feel that I played really well. The first day was a little rough, but the second day, I was able to come back and compete. Everything was better the second day. My putting was a lot better.”
Prosper missed out on qualifying for the regional tournament as a team, finishing third as a team with a 667. Hanna Fisch was stroke behind both Reddy and Kincade, recording a 163 over a span of two days.
McKinney’s Cameron Frazier was also barely on the outside of the cut. Frazier, like Fisch, shot 163. The Lionettes finished sixth overall with a 742.
McKinney Boyd was led by Hailey Richard, who shot rounds of 81 and 87 for a two-day score of 168.
Little Elm’s top finisher was Sidney Towery. Towery carded a two-day score of 235 with rounds of 115 and 120.
