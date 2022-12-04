The Lovejoy boys basketball team has enjoyed a productive start to the 2022-23 season, ranked No. 17 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and recently picking up a razor-thin road win over fellow area power Plano.
The Leopards have impressed despite graduating four starters from last year's regional quarterfinalist squad, but they've got a reliable presence down low in senior Karson Templin. The Utah State commit has developed into one of the top players in the Metroplex throughout his varsity career, earning district defensive player of the year honors as a sophomore and MVP honors as a junior. In Tuesday's win over Plano, Templin logged a whopping 21 points and 19 rebounds.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Templin discusses Lovejoy's hot start, the team's new-look rotation, and the former Metroplex star whose game he tries to emulate.
SLM: Congrats onthe strong start to the season. What has impressed you most about the way the team has performed so far?
KT: As a team, I think that everyone from one through 13 can make an impact on any game, which really helps us in practice and in the games. I also think that everybody has really bought in and has a real desire to win and play as a team contributing to our success.
SLM: With all the seniors that have graduated from last season, particularly from the starting lineup, how has it been developing a chemistry with so many new starters?
KT: We did have a lot of really good guys graduate last year, but the eight seniors this year have been playing with each other since middle school, whether it was AAU or school ball. Our team chemistry is really good and having such a tight group has helped us develop chemistry even further.
SLM: Who have been a couple players elsewhere on the team who have stood out early on?
KT: I think we have had a lot of guys step up and it really does change every game because we are so deep. I think guys like Will McLaughlin and Parker Patel are ready to fill the shoes of some of the guys we had last year and have already done that some.
Also, we had three guys that didn’t play with us last year who really have been able to make a big impact too, like Alfred Cheatham, William Parkhurst and Akshat Saini.
SLM: For as long as you've been on varsity, how much has your role changed now that you're a senior?
KT: I think it has changed a lot. My sophomore year, I was mostly there to rebound and play defense, and now through my junior year and senior year, as I developed a lot of my skills, coach has allowed me to really make an impact on the offensive end as well.
SLM: How did your offseason go? Did you work on adding anything to your game?
KT: The offseason was great. It was really helpful for my game to play really hard competition in the EYBL and practice against some of the best guys in Texas every weekend. What I worked on most in the offseason, though, was definitely my perimeter game and becoming better at creating for my teammates.
SLM: Congrats on signing with Utah State earlier this month. What was it like going through the recruiting process and what went into your decision to commit there?
KT: The recruitment process was super special and something I’m so thankful for. It is so hard to find the right fit and I think I have found it at Utah State. Utah State was one of the first schools that recruited me and was consistent throughout the process. Also, the fit was there on and off the court, which made the decision a little bit easier.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your development as a basketball player?
KT: So many people have helped me develop as a player throughout my career and it’s so hard to just think of a few names. My dad has always been my biggest supporter and works with me a lot on my development.
Coach (Brad) Chasteen also comes to mind through my sophomore and junior year, as I wasn’t even on the varsity in preseason my sophomore year. He believed in me and helped me get my game to where it is today.
Coach (Kyle) Herrema of course comes to mind. He told me my sophomore year that I had so much potential and wanted me to fulfill it and always holds me accountable and works with me everyday to get better.
Another part of basketball is the body. E4 Athletic has also played a huge part of making me more mobile and athletic since sophomore year.
SLM: Is there a basketball player whose game you try and model yours after?
I try to model my game a little like (Richardson Pearce alum and Gonzaga senior) Drew Timme. His footwork is something I really try to implicate in my game. He also is a little undersized for his position like I am, so I think watching him has really helped me.
