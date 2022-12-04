Karson Templin

Lovejoy senior Karson Templin, right, captured District 10-5A MVP honors last season and helped lead the Leopards to the regional quarterfinals.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Lovejoy boys basketball team has enjoyed a productive start to the 2022-23 season, ranked No. 17 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and recently picking up a razor-thin road win over fellow area power Plano.

The Leopards have impressed despite graduating four starters from last year's regional quarterfinalist squad, but they've got a reliable presence down low in senior Karson Templin. The Utah State commit has developed into one of the top players in the Metroplex throughout his varsity career, earning district defensive player of the year honors as a sophomore and MVP honors as a junior. In Tuesday's win over Plano, Templin logged a whopping 21 points and 19 rebounds.

