Two Allen football players have unenrolled from the high school and the family is reportedly moving from the city after their home was vandalized.
According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. — the father of Allen junior quarterback Mike Hawkins and sophomore defensive back Maliek Hawkins —said the decision came in light of an incident where his home's garage door was spray painted with racist wording.
According to the report, the incident occurred on Dec. 28 when Hawkins Sr. found the wording "WE DON'T NEED YOU HERE IN ALLEN (N-word)" spray-painted on his house's garage door.
Both of Hawkins' sons started for Allen last season, with Mike Jr. quarterbacking the Eagles for a second consecutive campaign. A four-star prospect with scholarship offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Alabama and Michigan, Mike Jr. threw for 2,024 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 409 yards and three more scores during his junior season.
Maliek Hawkins holds a scholarship offer from Arkansas.
Hawkins and his family had lived in Allen had lived in Allen since 2011, according to the report.
On Friday, Allen ISD released the following statement:
We are saddened to learn that a family’s home was vandalized with hate speech. Any instance of hate speech, no matter where or how it occurs, goes against the core beliefs of our school district, and it has no place in our community. While this incident did not occur on school property, Allen ISD officials have been in contact with the Allen Police Department to offer any possible assistance in this matter.
