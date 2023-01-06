Allen vs. Denton Guyer

Allen junior Mike Hawkins, right, carries the ball during a District 5-6A matchup against Denton Guyer.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Two Allen football players have unenrolled from the high school and the family is reportedly moving from the city after their home was vandalized.

According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. — the father of Allen junior quarterback Mike Hawkins and sophomore defensive back Maliek Hawkins —said the decision came in light of an incident where his home's garage door was spray painted with racist wording.

