Allen sophomore forward Ava McDonald and Coppell sophomore defender Tabitha Sine helped to lead the U.S. Under-16 Women’s Youth National Team to a 3-0 record in the UEFA Development Tournament, held May 18-23 in Sweden.
McDonald finished with two goals and one assist.
To open the tournament, the U.S. dominated in a 4-0 shutout of Norway in Ronneby, Sweden on May 19.
It was the first international match for Team USA since February 2020. The last international matches for the U.S. before the COVID-19 pandemic hit were at a UEFA Development Tournament in England.
McDonald accounted for the game’s final goal.
Two minutes into second half stoppage time, forward Addison Hess played the ball to McDonald inside the attacking third and McDonald buried a laser from 20 yards out for the final margin, according to a press release by ussoccer.com.
One day later in Karlskrona, Sweden, the U.S. earned its second win as many games with a 3-1 victory against France.
After a scoreless first half, the U.S. got on the board in the 52nd minute as McDonald beat a player down the wing and served a cross in the air to the top of the 6-yard box, where midfielder Avery Robinson finished with a volley.
To close out the tournament, the U.S. defeated host Sweden, 4-1, in Ronneby, Sweden, on May 23.
Team USA answered with four unanswered goals after Sweden led 1-0 at halftime.
The U.S. racked up insurance tallies in the 83rd and 87th minutes, the first coming when Hess dribbled into the left side of the penalty box and slipped a pass to McDonald, who finished inside far post for her second goal of the competition.
“I was surrounded by really good people, but I think we all did very well,” McDonald said. “There was some learning, connecting that we had to do. But as the trip went along, we kind of got it together. Our last game was definitely our best. We figured out how to get our chemistry right and get everything down."
Although Sine didn’t register a point, she said the experience of being selected to compete for her home country was a huge honor.
"It was probably one of the best feelings that I've had in my entire life because you get to see all of the hard work pay off,” she said. “And I've always wanted to play in Europe some day for club. It was amazing that I had an opportunity at a young age with a lot of talented players."
McDonald and Sine are coming off standout freshman campaigns in which they helped to lead their respective teams to the playoffs.
Named the District 6-6A co-utility player of the year, Sine scored seven goals and added seven helpers as Coppell finished third in the district standings and was a bi-district finalist.
“Our district in unbelievable,” she said. “I'm relatively small for my age. A lot of the girls on my team are bigger, and that's how a lot of the players are on the teams that we played against. But that has never been a problem for me. My favorite part about high school is that I was competing against girls that were getting ready to play college and girls that were on youth national teams for their age groups."
One of the top offensive threats for an Allen team that finished as a Region I-6A semifinalist, McDonald was named 5-6A newcomer of the year and a TASCO all-region first-team selection.
"Definitely an honor,” she said. “I didn't know what I was going to do coming in as a freshman. Again, I was shocked to play and start my freshman year. To get these awards means a lot. I couldn't have done it without my team."
Both McDonald and Sine will compete for their respective club teams – FC Dallas U-16 ECNL and Dallas Texans U-16 ECNL – at the ECNL National Playoffs in Redmond, Wash., June 22-29.
"I used to live there for a while, so it will be exciting to go back,” Sine said.
