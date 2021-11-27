Allen junior linebacker Diego Avila called it one of the biggest plays of the year by the Eagles’ defense.
With Euless Trinity facing 4th and 1 at the Allen 30-yard line and already trailing the Eagles 21-7 less than two minutes into the second quarter, Trojan quarterback Cade Barthlemess handed the ball to running back Ollie Gordon.
Gordon ran roughshod all over the Allen defense in last season’s Class 6A Division I regional semifinal to the tune of 460 rushing yards and six scores. But the Eagles made sure that Gordon wouldn’t break loose in Saturday’s rematch. He was stuffed for a 1-yard loss by Avila and junior defensive back Michael Momoh.
“It was one of the biggest plays,” Avila said. “One of the biggest things that contributed to it was our scout team. Those guys take so much pride in the physicality and with everything that they do in practice. We ran that exact play over and over in practice.”
Gordon was held to 138 rushing yards on 25 carries as Allen cruised to a 59-21 rout of Trinity at Eagle Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Gordon, an Oklahoma State commit, came into the game with 2,238 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns on the season, but was held to 5.5 yards per carry and no touchdowns against Allen.
“I challenged our guys all week long,” said Chad Morris, Allen head coach. “We knew that we were playing a heck of a football team, a team that has been known for being very physical. And we challenged our guys all week long. We’re going to have to be an extremely physical football team. They’re downhill, smash mouth and we were going to have to match their physicality. And we did that.”
Allen (11-2) will face Southlake Carroll in a 6A-I regional final next Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m. at Apogee Stadium in Denton. The Dragons topped Lewisville, 52-0, also on Saturday. Trinity ends its season at 11-2.
Allen’s defense allowed Trinity to gain 358 yards, but just one touchdown through almost the first three quarters. For the game, the Eagles generated four turnovers with three interceptions – one each by Sign Shuva, Michael Momoh and Nicholas Bargains.
Gordon started the game with a 25-yard run on the first offensive play of the game by Trinity to advance the ball to the Allen 32. But the Eagles adjusted quickly and Gordon (Oklahoma State pledge) wasn’t given the running lanes that he had enjoyed in last year’s playoff game. He had just 113 rushing yards the rest of the way.
“It’s been 346 days since that game,” Avila said. “We remembered that, whether it was in the weight room or wherever. We took it personally. As a group, we’re united this year and I was really proud of everyone.”
Allen marched 75 yards on its opening drive for a score, capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Mike Hawkins to senior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson for a 7-0 lead.
Trinity had a chance to tie the score.
Three drives later, the Trojans were given starting field position at the Allen 35 after a punt was partially blocked.
But the Eagle defense stepped up and kept the Trojans out of the end zone. Gordon was held to zero rushing yards on the first two plays and Barthelemess threw two straight incomplete passes to force a turnover on downs – the latter of which was defended perfectly in the end zone by Bargains.
Trinity got to within 14-7 after a 19-yard touchdown pass from Barthelemess to Junior Tuipulotu on the right side of the field with 3:05 remaining in the first quarter.
From there on out, it was all Allen.
Hawkins engineered five first-half scoring drives for Allen against a Trinity defense that came into the game allowing just 15.75 points per game, allowing the Eagles to build a 38-7 halftime lead.
Three of those scores came from Hawkins – a 36-yard pass, a 35-yard run and a 3-yard run. He finished 7-of-9 for 169 yards and carried 10 times for 71 yards. Tyson caught five balls for 126 yards.
“We all saw Mike earlier in the season, and where he is now is just night and day,” Morris said. “I think it’s a credit to him understanding and doing what we’re asking of him and playing within the system. He’s got a great confidence about him right now.”
Not long after Avila’s fourth-down tackle of Gordon early in the second quarter, Hawkins ran in from three yards out to give Allen a commanding 28-7 lead.
The Allen advantage continued to grow. An interception by Shuva gave the Eagles starting field position at the Trojan 21. Senior tailback Jaylen Jenkins ran in from 3 yards out to pad the Allen advantage to 35-7.
Jenkins had another effective outing, rushing 12 times for 112 yards – averaging 9.33 yards per carry – with two touchdowns. Devyn Turner also scored twice, carrying 10 times for 52 yards.
Allen finished with 428 total yards.
