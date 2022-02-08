With a 13th consecutive UIL state championship in its crosshairs, the Allen boys wrestling team kicked off the postseason in familiar fashion on Feb. 2 with a resounding display at the District 6-6A meet in Wylie.
The Eagles scored a district-record 356.5 points en route to their latest conference championship -- a whopping 181.5 points ahead of second-place Plano East (175). The distance between the Panthers and 10th place was just 153 points.
Allen had 14 total wrestlers finish within the top two of their weight class, crowning 12 district champions in the process. Leading that charge was senior Kade Moore, named the meet's most outstanding male wrestler after winning the 138-pound bracket. Moore submitted an undefeated junior campaign en route to capturing a state title at 132 pounds last season.
Moore is 31-1 as a senior and one of two returning state champions for Allen's boys team. The other is sophomore Joseph Liescheski, who emerged victorious atop the 120-pound bracket at the district meet.
Liescheski was one of three underclassmen to win a 6-6A title, joined by freshmen Vinny Tindal (106 pounds) and Kelby Bernard (113).
Other district champions for the Allen boys included senior Caden Garcia (126), junior Robert Franks (145), senior Mario Danzi (152), senior Jakob Nakamura (160), senior Vincenzo Oliva (170), junior Ryan Nichols (182), senior Mohamed Elgouhari (220) and senior Drake Madole (285).
Allen hoisted a second-place trophy in 6-6A's girls meet, totaling 140 points to trail Coppell's 158. The Lady Eagles, who captured their first-ever UIL state championship last season, totaled five individual champions in district action, including reigning state champs Eliana Martinez and Jasmine Robinson.
Robinson, a sophomore, was named the meet's most outstanding female wrestler after continuing her unbeaten season with a dominant run through the 165-pound bracket. Martinez, meanwhile, had her way with the field at 102 pounds.
Elsewhere, senior Tabita Walwyn-ton won the 110-pound bracket, while senior Monica Tranka took the top spot at 185 pounds and sophomore Esther Peters claimed gold at 215 pounds.
Allen's showing made district championships tough to come by elsewhere, but Prosper managed to exit the 6-6A meet with three individual titles intact. Two of those came from its girls team with seniors Taylor Martinez and Maegan Flaherty winning championships in the 138- and 148-pound divisions, respectively. On the boys side, junior Joseph Richardson took the top spot at 132 pounds.
The only other non-Allen district champion in the boys meet was Plano West senior Farid Mobarak, a two-time state qualifier. Mobarak continued his strong senior campaign by claiming a 6-6A title at 195 pounds.
On the girls side, Coppell senior Maria Husain and junior Scout Carrell finished first in the 95- and 119-pound brackets, while Little Elm sophomore Emily Pedro won a title at 128 pounds.
Those district champions, as well as the next three placers in each weight class, all advance to the Region II-6A meet, scheduled for Friday-Saturday at Allen.
The East boys, who enjoyed their most productive district meet under head coach Bryan Kenney, totaled eight regional qualifiers, including five who finished second in their weight class. Those silver medalists included junior Aariz Habib (120), senior Benjamin Kaplan (170), junior Tory Stickland (182), senior Peyton Madawi (220) and sophomore Aidan Miller (285).
McKinney ISD will send seven boys wrestlers to Saturday's regional meet in Allen, including five between McKinney and McKinney Boyd who finished top three at districts. Silver medals were won by Boyd sophomore Fernando Gonzalez (106), senior Tyler Lee (113) and junior Leonard Pretorius (126), while senior Carson Sheil (152) and McKinney freshman Gabriel Cortez (106) both took third. Lionettes junior Kennedy Harris added third at 138 pounds.
