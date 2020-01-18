ALLEN — The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Although the road map was different during Friday’s 7-6A district swim meet, held at Allen’s Dan Rodenbaugh, the final result led right back to where the festivities concluded last season — with the Allen girls and Plano West celebrating a pair of conference championships.
The Lady Eagles and Wolves retained their district titles, with the Allen girls extending their run to four consecutive years while West racked up its second league trophy in as many years under head coach Allison Looney.
“We knew it was going to be a tighter meet, so we just had to make sure we lit a fire under them,” Looney said. “Throughout the meet, you’re just trying to keep them motivated because it just kept going back and forth.”
The Wolves needed every last point to fend off game efforts from second-place Prosper, third-place Plano Senior, fourth-place Allen and fifth-place Plano East — all of whom traded places throughout the afternoon in their pursuit of the district title.
“It was crazy. We had to swim amazing just to get fourth. When it got to the 200 free relay, five teams were within five points of each other,” said Brent Mitchell, Allen head coach. “That relay played a huge part in how the meet turned out, but I’m impressed with the way my boys swam. They really stepped up, especially that senior class.”
Ironically enough, it was right around that juncture of the meet when Looney began to feel the Wolves take control of the proceedings. West junior Antonio Romero toughed out a second-place swim in the 500-yard freestyle, followed by a silver medal won by the Wolves’ 200 freestyle relay.
Sophomore Theodore Chen kept the momentum rolling by winning the 100 backstroke and the Wolves closed out the meet by placing second in the 400 freestyle relay to narrowly edge Prosper in the final standings.
Romero helped set the tone for West’s title defense, chipping in on the team’s victorious 200 medley relay and then following up with a first-place finish in a star-studded field for the 200 freestyle.
“We had some big swims right out of the gate,” Looney said. “[Romero] is such a talented kid who had one of the hardest-working summers that I’ve ever seen, so it didn’t surprise me to see him win, but that really set the tone for the rest of the meet.”
The Allen girls, meanwhile, didn’t meet as much resistance in their latest championship rout. The Lady Eagles were the lone team in their field to crack 100 points on Friday, building a comfortable lead over second-place Plano and third-place West.
“With this senior class, especially on the girls side, it has been one heck of a road,” Mitchell said. “They are what you want. The leadership on the girls side is incredible, and not just from the two captains, Anni Fan and Maude Boutin, but all the seniors. They want to be successful and it’s easy to see with the scoring today. This was the most points that Allen has ever scored at a district meet, to my knowledge.”
Mitchell added that this year’s meet marked a program-best for events won at the district meet, with Allen placing first in eight races on Friday.
That included sophomore Natalie Tang in the 200 free, sophomore Catriona Gilmore in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; senior Anni Fan in the 50 free and 100 butterfly; plus all three relays. The Lady Eagles also mustered a pair of second-place finishes from freshman Karoline Reeves (100 backstroke) and Tang (500 free).
In the end, it was Fan who netted the event’s Female Athlete of the Meet accolade as she embarks on her first-ever postseason swimming the 50 free.
“She has always wanted to swim the 50, so when I came through in December and told her that this was what we had, I asked her what she thought about swimming it and she jumped at the chance,” Mitchell said.
Although Allen’s tour de force meant gold medals were tough to come by elsewhere within the district, Plano freshman Emma Hrasko and McKinney Boyd sophomore Clara Armstrong managed to put a minor dent in the Lady Eagles’ medal count. Hrasko was among the standouts for the second-place Lady Wildcats, headlining her first district meet with a win in the 100 free, while Armstrong emerged victorious in the 500 free.
Meanwhile, as if to further typify how unorthodox 7-6A’s meet was, Friday’s largest gold medal count on the boys side belonged to the fifth-place Panthers, who won five events. That included a pair of individual wins for sophomore Gio Linscheer in the 200 IM and 500 free en route to Male Athlete of the Meet honors, while sophomore Maguire Sheppard began his postseason on a strong note by taking first in the 50 free and 100 free, and the Panthers teamed up to win the 200 free relay.
Elsewhere, Plano senior Alex Sanchez turned in a familiar effort in picking up solo wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and Prosper — despite falling mere points shy of first place overall — placed as high as it did despite just one win on the afternoon in the 400 free relay.
The top six qualifiers from Friday’s district meet automatically qualify for Region II-6A competition on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center.
“It feels like the same path we’ve had the last 10-12 years with Southlake and now Flower Mound. They’re all so strong, and I think we’ve got some solid swims, but we’ve also got some confidence this time,” Mitchell said. “I don’t think that I have to say anything to them. They went into this meet unrested and unshaved and I think that was a testament to their belief in being better in two weeks, and hopefully they are.”
