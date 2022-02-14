ALLEN -- Even with 12 consecutive UIL state championships in tow for its boys, as well as numerous other accolades at the district and regional levels, the Allen wrestling team still finds a way to raise the bar.
The Eagles did so on Feb. 2 when they tallied a district-record in points at the annual 6-6A meet, and they produced another gaudy result Friday-Saturday in their home gym at the Region II-6A meet.
The Allen boys set the region's team scoring record with 341.5 points, more than double the amount of second-place Klein's 166.5. The Eagles had plenty of hardware to go around, as the program's girls team, which captured its first-ever team state title last year, continued their ascent with a regional championship on Saturday. The Allen girls totaled 134 points to outlast Rockwall's 129.
"Both teams wrestled really well. We still have some places to improve and we'll make some tweaks here and there, so hopefully we'll see the best of us at the state tournament," said Jerry Best, Allen head coach.
It was a familiar refrain for the powerhouse Eagles, who swept the team titles in regional competition for the second straight year. In total, Allen qualified 17 wrestlers for this weekend's UIL state tournament, scheduled Friday-Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Thirteen of those came on the boys side, including nine regional champions, three runners-up and a third-place finisher -- meaning of the 14 boys regional finals contested Saturday, 12 featured an Allen wrestler. The Lady Eagles crowned three regional champions and a runner-up.
"Most of these kids have wrestled together since they were little," Best said. "They feed off each other and trust each other. Whenever you have that kind of trust with your teammates, you can perform just that little bit better. That's been a big key for us this year."
Regional champions for the Allen boys included freshman Vinny Tindal (106 pounds), sophomore Joseph Liescheski (120), senior Kade Moore (138), senior Mario Danzi (152), senior Jakob Nakamura (160), senior Vincenzo Oliva (170), junior Ryan Nichols (182), senior Mohamed Elgouhari (220) and junior Drake Madole (285).
On the girls side, senior Eliana Martinez came out on top in the 102-pound bracket, while senior Tabiah Walwyn-ton took gold at 110 and sophomore Jasmine Robinson kept her perfect high school record intact with a win in the 165-pound bracket.
"They've built off last season and we've had some girls really step up. Allen is fixing to get really good in girls wrestling in the future," Best said.
Freshman Kelby Bernard (113), junior Caden Brown (132), junior Jay Stahl (195) and sophomore Esther Peters (215) all came away with silver medals, and senior Caden Garcia claimed bronze -- building a sizable contingent of state-bound wrestlers as Allen prepares to defend its two team championships later this week.
"As long as we stay healthy and everything works out, we're sitting in a pretty good position," Best said. "But we know not to take anything for granted. We'll get back to work on Monday and take it to them next week."
District 6-6A sending plenty to state
The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for state, and while the sheer depth of Allen made those spots tough to come by for the other high schools in action on Saturday, severai 6-6A programs will be represented in Cypress.
That includes a healthy turnout for Prosper, which placed both its boys and girls teams in the top 10. The Lady Eagles took fifth place with 101 points and qualified three wrestlers for state in senior Taylor Martinez (138 pounds, first place), senior Maegan Flaherty (148, first) and junior Alyssa Galindo (215, fourth). Prosper's boys finished eight with 67 points behind junior Joseph Richardson's regional title at 132 pounds and a third-place finish for junior Mason Gordon at 138.
Plano ISD, meanwhile, qualified at least one wrestler from each of its three senior high schools. That includes three from the Plano East boys, who turned in a seventh-place team finish at regionals with 90 points. Senior Peyton Madawi advanced to state at 220 pounds after finishing third, while junior Aariz Habib (120) and sophomore Aidan Miller (285) both made the cut by placing fourth. Plano West senior Farid Mobarak won the regional title at 195 pounds and senior Brooke Zejda took second at 128, and Plano junior Melanie Valdez qualified at 95 pounds after finishing fourth.
Coppell added a sixth-place finish for its girls team thanks to three state qualifiers. Senior Maria Husain (95) and junior Scout Carrell (119) finished first in their respective weight classes, and freshman Piper Carrell qualified in her inaugural varsity campaign after taking fourth at 102 pounds. Little Elm sophomore Emily Pedro punched her ticket to Cypress after placing fourth at 128 pounds.
Lovejoy, Creekview impress in 5A regionals
The Lovejoy boys will be well represented at state following a Region III-5A championship win Saturday in Anna. The Leopards totaled nine qualifiers from their boys team, including three regional champions in sophomore Mercer Ashley (138), senior Isaiah Hunter (145) and sophomore Payton Pierce (220).
Junior Jackson Lambert added second for Lovejoy at 120 pounds, while junior Corey Soliz (170), senior Austin Blair (195) and sophomore Sam Reynolds (285) also came away with silver medals. Sophomore Andrew Kotecki and senior Tyler Smith qualified as the fourth-place finishers at 160 and 182 pounds, respectively.
Lovejoy's girls team, meanwhile, will be represented by senior Avery Ashley, who won the 110-pound bracket, and freshman Juliana LeFort, whose first regional appearance netted a third-place finish at 215 pounds.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD totaled eight state qualifiers between its three 5A high schools, including four from Creekview. Two-time state champion and senior Kenneth Hendriksen stayed unbeaten at 120 pounds after placing first at regionals, while teammate and senior Avery Campbell won the 102-pound bracket on the girls side. Senior Nicholas Berumen finished second at 126 pounds for the Mustangs, and senior Jordan Mares added fourth at 95 pounds.
Newman Smith junior Lashiara Wilson placed third at 185 pounds to qualify, and senior Ketzali Saldivar added fourth at 128 pounds. Turner senior Kenia Gonzalez finished second at 110 and senior Laisha Rios was third at 128.
McKinney ISD's lone representation at state comes from McKinney North, which qualified two girls and one boy at regionals. Senior Alexis Steel had a productive regional meet, taking second at 165 pounds, while junior Joseph Bennett added third at 195 and sophomore Haylee Lavallee was fourth at 148.
Lewisville ISD trio qualify
In Region I-6A, held in Haltom City, Lewisville ISD's trio of Flower Mound, Marcus and Lewisville all qualified multiple wrestlers for state.
The Marcus boys enjoyed a sixth-place team finish with 97.5 points and qualified three wrestlers for state. Two will be coming off runner-up performances after seniors Aidan Bednar (195 pounds) and Kadence Murry (285) both claimed silver in their respective weight classes, while senior Sean Payne added fourth at 182 pounds.
At Flower Mound, senior Poorna Babu is headed back to state after logging a third-place run in the 148-pound bracket, while teammate and sophomore Lillian Zapata took fourth at 95 pounds.
Lewisville had two wrestlers make the cut with fourth-place finishes at regionals -- junior Ileah Brown did so at 119 pounds and senior Maddison Marlow followed suit at 138.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.