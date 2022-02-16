Hebron vs Lewisville

Hebron and Lewisville split their regular-season series and will square off once more on Friday to determine the last playoff spot in District 6-6A.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The action on the district hardwood was hotly contested right to the finish in 5-6A and 6-6A boys basketball -- so much so that even after Tuesday's regular-season finales concluded, both conferences' playoff pictures remain undecided.

Each district wrapped up with a tie for fourth place between two teams that split their respective head-to-head series, meaning a pair of play-in games will be waged later in the week to determine the final playoff qualifiers from both 5-6A and 6-6A.

In 5-6A, Prosper kept its season alive behind a 73-67 road upset of No. 10-ranked Denton Guyer, a verdict that had major ramifications on the district landscape. The Eagles used a 25-10 third quarter to seize command, building a 53-40 lead before holding off a late charge by the first-place Wildcats.

Prosper got 17 points from sophomore Jaxson Ford and 14 from senior Addison Harmon, pulling even with Denton Braswell in fourth place at 6-6. The Bengals took care of business on Tuesday with a 70-60 road win over Little Elm.

Prosper and Braswell will square off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco Memorial to determine who goes to the playoffs.

Prosper's win not only forced a play-in game for the district's No. 4 seed, it created a tie atop the standings between McKinney and Guyer. The Lions scored a 70-59 win over the Wildcats last Friday to pull within a half game in the standings and they got the requisite help from Prosper to square both state-ranked powers at 10-2 and co-champions of the district.

McKinney and Guyer will settle their seeding on the court, scheduled to play a rubber match at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hebron to determine who gets the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Allen, meanwhile, continued its late-season surge with a 76-39 blowout of McKinney Boyd to sew up the No. 3 seed. The Eagles enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak, avenging prior losses to Prosper and Braswell.

On Tuesday, Allen turned away the Broncos behind a stifling effort in the second and third quarters, a stretch where it outscored Boyd 30-10. Twelve different Eagles scored in the win, led by 13 points from sophomore Kaiden Myers and 11 from junior Oryne Stewart Jr.

The finish to 6-6A was a bit less hectic with a clear top three established. Plano put the finishing touches on a perfect regular season, improving to 32-0 with a 58-42 win over Marcus, which wrapped up a second-place run at 10-4 in the district.

Coppell, meanwhile, managed to break free of a late-season logjam and finish third in the league at 8-6. The Cowboys got 21 points from senior Ryan Agarwal to overtake Plano West 49-35 on Tuesday.

There's still some minor clutter elsewhere in the district with Hebron and Lewisville tying for fourth place at 7-7. The Hawks clamped down on Flower Mound for a 73-37 victory, buoyed by a 31-point gem from star junior Alex Cotton, and got an assist from Plano East in its home finale.

Despite the Panthers being eliminated from playoff contention, they used a 21-12 fourth quarter to distance from a surging Lewisville bunch for a 57-49 win. Senior Muizz Qazi paced East with 17 points, while the Farmers got 16 from junior Adrian Banks.

Hebron and Lewisville split their head-to-head series in two razor-thin ballgames decided by three points, meaning they too will hold a play-in game to determine 6-6A's No. 4 seed. That will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at The Colony.

It'll mark the second straight year that the Hawks' fate will come down to a play-in game, defeating Plano last season 43-39 to secure a postseason berth. Ironically enough, that game was also played at The Colony.

Following Tuesday's district finales, the only bi-district matchup locked in between 5-6A and 6-6A is Allen vs. Marcus.

