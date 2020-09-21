For months, high school athletics programs around the state have had to adjust to a new way of doing things while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. That will also apply to the fans hoping to see their teams in action this season.
As UIL competition begins at the Class 5A and 6A levels this week — the first round of non-district high school volleyball matches took place Tuesday — school districts around the state are adjusting their protocols for purchasing tickets to sporting events.
Plano ISD
Plano ISD is doing away with in-person ticket sales altogether, pivoting to an online format and stating on its web site that no cash transactions will be available. Tickets will be sold on a week-by-week basis and, if available, can be purchased on a mobile device by using a QR code that will be posted at the gate.
PISD is using HomeTown Ticketing at its platform for the school year and includes games being played for its middle school, high school and senior high school campuses.
At the varsity level, all football tickets will cost $6. Parents whose child is participating in the game activities, which includes football players, student managers and trainers, marching band and color guard, cheer squad, drill team, guard and JROTC, will be able to enter their student ID number and purchase up to two tickets at noon Sunday the week of a PISD home game.
General admission tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesdays. That timeframe also applies to visitor tickets.
Volleyball tickets will open to the general public at 8 a.m. Mondays for all games occurring that week. Adult tickets cost $5 and student tickets cost $3.
All spectators must wear a face covering and answer “no” to a series of COVID screening questions in order to enter.
For those unable to attend games, PISD is streaming events as part of a subscription service via NFHS Network. Game information can be located by typing your school name in browse feature at the top of the page.
To purchase tickets, visit pisd.edu/athletics and click “Tickets” at the top of the web page.
Allen ISD
Much like PISD, Allen is shifting to online ticket sales this fall, albeit just for football. Those tickets will be sold online the week of the game and will be reserved.
For parents of student participants in the game, a maximum of four tickets can be purchased between 8 a.m. Monday and 7:59 a.m. Tuesday the week of the game. The participating student’s name and ID will be required to purchase tickets.
General public tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesdays until game night.
Due to the UIL’s venue capacity limitations, only every other row in Eagle Stadium will be solid. However, the ticketing system will automatically block off additional seats on each side of a ticket purchase to allow for social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn by everyone entering the stadium.
Allen fans unable to attend home games can watch a live stream through texassportsproductions.com.
Tickets to Allen football games can be purchased by visiting allenisd.org/athletics or ticketracker.com.
Volleyball tickets, however, will still be sold at the door on game nights. Admissions remains $5 for adults and $2 for students and attendance will be limited.
McKinney ISD
Tickets for all McKinney ISD sporting events, be it at the middle school or high school level, will be sold online only. Any tickets that are still available at the gate on game night can be purchased via an on-site QR code.
For football games at McKinney ISD Stadium, a maximum of 1,750 tickets will be allotted to the home side and 1,500 to the visitors side. Parents of students participating in the event can purchase tickets beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday the week of the game by using their student’s ID number.
General public tickets for football games go on sale at noon Tuesday the week of the game. Pre-sale tickets for all three MISD high schools cost $6 for adult general admission, $4 for student general admission and $8 for reserved seats. On game day, general admission tickets cost $8 and reserved tickets are $10.
Tickets to MISD volleyball matches will be sold online as well. Parents of players, trainers or cheerleaders can purchase those tickets starting at midnight the day before all games. General public tickets to volleyball matches go on sale at midnight the day of each game. For McKinney and McKinney Boyd, tickets for non-football sporting events cost $5 for adults and $2 for students. McKinney North’s will cost $4 for both adults and students.
Spectators must wear face coverings at all times and must answer “no” to a series of COVID screening questions prior to entry.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting spicket.events/mckinneyisd or by downloading the Ticket Spicket app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.