COPPELL — What was billed as a state semifinal, a meeting between two of the final four teams standing in the Class 5A playoffs, quickly became the latest affirmation of a resounding year for reigning state champion Lovejoy.
The Lady Leopards entered Monday’s matchup with powerhouse Grapevine having unbeaten at 23-0 and having surrendered just two sets all season. Neither mark was put in jeopardy as Lovejoy authored an overwhelming 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-9, 25-14) to book a return trip to Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center on Saturday in pursuit of an eighth state championship.
“The last thing I said to the girls was, ‘It never gets old,’” said Ryan Mitchell, Lovejoy head coach. “Every time is so unique and special in its own right, but this year speaks to the kids’ resiliency. We’ve been going since March and the kids had no clue what this was going to look like. To actually get a chance to do this is awesome.”
FINAL: Lovejoy defeats Grapevine 3-0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-14)What a performance by the reigning champs. Lovejoy is headed back to Garland to defend its 5A title on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/BOXrDxB7JM— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 8, 2020
With an opportunity to defend their state title hanging in the balance, the Lady Leopards looked every bit the part of the state’s No. 1 team. They opened up double-digit leads in both the second and third sets on Monday — in a state semifinal, mind you — and had a valiant Lady Mustang squad scrambling to muster any modicum of steady offense.
Lovejoy totaled eight aces on the night, including three from senior Cecily Bramschreiber. The All-American outside hitter was her usual dominant self, pacing the Lady Leopard attack with 15 kills.
“I think our team chemistry was really good. We definitely have an advantage with preparation and this team gets along so well and we’re able to handle the pressure,” Bramschreiber said.
The contributions were widespread. Junior Rosemary Archer and senior Ellie Jonke took turns hammering kills on the outside with five apiece alongside Bramschreiber, and junior Averi Carlson bent Grapevine’s front row to her whim with her passing — mixing in a few clever points of her own as well.
Sophomore Hannah Gonzalez and junior Grace Milliken controlled the net defensively with a combined five blocks in the win, while senior Callie Kemohah anchored the back row with a slew of acrobatic digs against Grapevine’s power hitting duo of Janet Demarrais and Laura Eckhart.
It all coalesced after a brief hiccup to begin the night, as an energetic Grapevine squad came out swinging for a quick 6-4 lead in the opening set — prompting a quick timeout by Mitchell.
“I told them to just relax and play like we know how to play,” Mitchell said. “We came out a little jittery and were throwing the ball around. We didn’t look like the team that had been there before, but once we settled in I felt like we did a good job.”
Following the timeout, Lovejoy outscored Grapevine, 71-34, for the remainder of the match. A 3-0 run quickly answered the 6-4 deficit, capped by Bramschreiber’s first ace of the night, and the Lady Leopards never trailed for the remainder of the match.
Winning the first set 25-17, Lovejoy meshed its versatile weaponry with a lack of miscues in execution. Over the final two sets, the Lady Leopards totaled just four errors versus 18 for Grapevine. The result were two sets where Lovejoy led by as many as 16 points (25-9) in the second stanza and 12 points in the third (20-8).
“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Mitchell said. “I thought the setting tonight was phenomenal. Averi Carlson was just dealing dimes. She was up in the air and taking the ball wherever she wanted it to go. She was putting us in a lot of one-on-one situations.
“A big key to our game was slowing down [Demarrais], who’s such a phenomenal player, and I thought we did a great job with that and had let her get going. Our goal was to control her on the front row and then push points on the back row, and we did that plus some.”
Monday’s match provided a different setting than the Lady Leopards, who competed in their 11th state semifinal, were accustomed to. With the 5A portion of the state tournament reduced to just one day at the Curtis Culwell Center, Lovejoy conducted business in Coppell’s gymnasium on Monday. Although that’s one of several differences the program has had to deal with during the pandemic season, the team’s focus hasn’t wavered.
“It’s been a really long year with COVID. We just have to know what our end goal is and that’s state. It feels good to be back,” Bramschreiber.
With a meeting against either Dripping Springs or Fulshear on deck, the Lady Leopards take aim at another year of statewide supremacy at noon Saturday.
