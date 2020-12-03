On the heels of three consecutive 30-plus-win seasons, including a state championship in 2018, Allen’s boys basketball team had to shuffle the deck a bit leading up to the 2020-21 season.
The graduation of a decorated senior class, headlined by 9-6A co-MVP Bryce Kennedy and offensive player of the year Thailand Elder, followed by the offseason transfer of co-MVP Manny Obaseki to private school powerhouse John Paul II left the Eagles with a wealth of production to replace.
As Allen eyes another productive campaign, those hopes rest on the development of seniors Ian Motta and Mason and an upstart cast of role players.
“We’ve got a couple guys who have been key on some 30-win teams and a bunch of young guys who want to learn and grow,” said Joe McCullough, Allen head coach. “I expect us to be a team that’ll go through rough patches but we’ll grow as the season goes and I think we could be playing our best basketball when district play rolls around.”
The Eagles will look to Motta and Gibson to lead the way this season, as the two seniors look to build off all-district first-team campaigns last year as starters on an Allen team that captured its first outright district championship since 1992. Gibson has contributed on varsity since his sophomore year with an aggressive mindset on both sides of the floor — meshing stifling defense with an attack-minded offensive game. Motta was one of the team’s breakout performers last season, emerging as a multi-level scorer whose athleticism produced plenty of highlight-reel moments for the Eagles.
But after playing in complementary roles around the Obaseki-Elder-Kennedy trio, Gibson and Motta — respectively committed to Oakland and Bucknell — are taking the reins as lead options this season. The duo has flashed some promise early on, combining for 45 points in a 63-51 victory over Richardson Pearce and 50 points in a 78-73 win over Lake Highlands.
“They’re excited about the expectations. They’re good players and good players want high expectations,” McCullough said. “It’s tough because you’ve got to learn how to handle it. There have been times when they tried doing too much, but we’re really excited about those two. They’re great for our program and they’re the exact types of guys we’ve won with for years.”
In Allen’s opener Nov. 14 against Marcus, a 66-59 win, the two helped the Eagles pull away with a flurry of free throws down the stretch — a ballgame that gleaned the ups and downs of acclimating to new roles as the Eagles let a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter slip away before regrouping late.
“We hadn’t practiced enough to be crisp and during that four-minute stretch our offense got stagnant and our top two players tried to do a little too much,” McCullough said. “Without us moving the ball as much, they just kept going right into the defense over and over. We weren’t sharing or moving it, and if we’re not able to do that we won’t be a very good team.”
Ball movement has been central to Allen’s rise to prominence over the years, and McCullough looks for that to once again be a calling card. As Motta and Gibson continue to grow into their new roles, their leadership will be vital in guiding the rest of McCullough’s rotation — most of whom are brand-new to the varsity spotlight. Early contributors for the Eagles have been sophomore Dylan Archey, senior Zion Jones, junior Miles Gibson and sophomore Femi Olaniyan.
Together, it’s been enough to keep Allen undefeated through the first couple weeks of the season, sporting a 4-0 record heading into Tuesday’s non-district tilt with former district foe Wylie. In addition to topping Marcus, Pearce and Lake Highlands, Allen has also bested Woodrow Wilson, 80-32, early into the season.
Two-and-a-half weeks remain in the Eagles’ preseason schedule before District 5-6A action starts up Dec. 22. Allen opens that night in a home tilt against Little Elm as part of a seven-team conference that also includes Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper. Both Allen and McKinney are currently ranked among the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ top 25 in Class 6A at Nos. 12 and 14, respectively.
