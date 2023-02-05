Allen senior Alec Setterberg had big shoes to fill heading into his junior season.
As Setterberg made his way through sub-varsity ranks, the Eagles were in the midst of perhaps the most successful stretch in program history, highlighted by a state semifinal appearance in 2021. Those Allen teams were chalked in talent, including in goal where alum Jackson Leavitt earned multiple selections as his district's goalkeeper of the year and an all-state nod as a senior.
Setterberg was the next man up once Leavitt graduated, and the Eagles haven't missed a beat. He helped Allen post nine shutout wins last season en route to a District 5-6A championship and a trip to the regional quarterfinals, earning 5-6A's goalkeeper of the year honor along the way.
The second-year goalkeeper has built off that effort early into the 2023 season, with Allen entering the week at 9-0-2 overall, including 3-0 in district play, and having surrendered just five goals on the year — good for an average of 0.45 goal allowed per match.
Setterberg's play has been integral to the team's productive start, and in this week's student-athlete profile, he discusses the success of Allen's back line, his growth as a goalkeeper, and the influences on his soccer career.
SLM: Congratson 3-0 start to district. What has impressed you most about the way the team has played to begin district?
AS: I think the team has really clicked with each other this year. We all have the same goal — to win state for the first time in Allen Soccer history — and I think that’s what has brought us together. Most of us also played on varsity last year, so we know how difficult it is to be successful in a district like ours, which drives everyone to give 110% every game.
SLM: To have only allowed one goal during those three matches, and just five on the year so far, what has clicked so well in the back for yourself and the defensemen?
AS: All of our defensive starters also played last year, and I think that’s a major factor in our defensive success. We know how to work together, and we hold each other accountable for any mistakes and move forward as a unit.
I also think a big part of our success is from our defensive coach, coach (Thomas) McNamara, because without his in-depth instruction and his knowledge of the game we would not be as efficient and organized.
SLM: With last season being your first year starting on varsity, how different has it felt this year having that season under your belt?
AS: Starting this season with the experience I gained from my junior year has definitely calmed my nerves. Understanding the tempo of a varsity game is crucial to staying composed under pressure and I think that’s an advantage that can change a goalkeeper entirely.
When you’re comfortable and less afraid of mistakes, you play better, more composed and braver, and that leads to better in-game performances.
SLM: Taking over for Jackson Leavitt last season, was there anything you learned from Jackson prior to being named the varsity starter?
AS: Jackson and I didn’t interact much, but it was clear I had extremely big shoes to fill. During practice, it just looked like he was having fun whereas sophomore me was always worried about being perfect. I learned from him to just enjoy the game for what it is and to stay calm in times of stress.
SLM: What did it mean to be named goalkeeper of the year in 5-6A last season?
AS: It felt really great to hear that I’d been awarded goalkeeper of the year in 5-6A, but I try not to think about it too much. I have big dreams for myself, and if I want to continue to grow I can’t be caught up in awards of the past.
Instead, I’m shooting for that all-state title this year, and being the best I can for my team.
SLM: As a goalkeeper, how do you approach defending a PK? Do you have any sort of method to try and get a beat on where the ball is going?
AS: Everyone’s got their secrets, and mine is how I defend a PK. But I’ll tell you this: Many players give themselves away with their eyes.
SLM: How long have you played soccer and what gravitated you to the sport?
AS: I’ve been playing soccer for nearly 10 years now. I initially played football, but after learning about CTE and all the other brain-damaging side effects of contact football, my dad decided it would be better to play soccer.
Ever since then, I’ve fallen in love with the game and can’t imagine myself playing any other sport.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a soccer player?
AS: I think my parents have both been really supportive of my soccer career. They signed me up for teams and tryouts, drove me to games and tournaments, and spent thousands of dollars on equipment for me. I think without their support I wouldn’t be where I am today as a player.
