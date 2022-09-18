For only having wrestled since the seventh grade, it's already been quite a journey for Allen junior Jasmine Robinson.
The Lady Eagle's credentials on the mats are practically without peer at the high school level nowadays — undefeated in UIL competition and winner of two individual and team state championships. That alone will garner quite the reputation statewide, but Robinson has lofty goals for her wrestling career.
She wants to taste success at the international level, perhaps one day on an Olympic stage.
Part of getting there is staking her claim as one of the best in the country, and Robinson did just that on Sept. 9 in Ann Arbor, Mich., at FloWrestling's Who's Number One — an aptly named event that determines the nation's No. 1 ranking in each high school weight class.
Robinson now lays claim to that status at 152 pounds, defeating Michigan's Mishell Rebisch on points, 9-4.
"It's great to see all the hard work pay off. I'm really proud of myself," Robinson said. "There are kids who I've gone against who have been doing this for 10, 11 or 12 years, and being able to take them on and now get that No. 1 spot is pretty crazy."
It was the second time in four months that Robinson had been matched up with Rebisch, last squaring off in May in a best-of-3 final at the U17 national championships. Robinson won that exchange, which she said helped with her confidence in advance of the September rematch.
Although she did plenty to build distance from Rebisch on the scoreboard by match's end, Robinson lamented on where she felt she could have done better after succumbing to a four-point throw by her opponent. And she has spent plenty of time working to correct that mistake.
"I've probably gone back and watched it at least 35 times," Robinson said. "I don't find myself getting overpowered much, but she got me there."
Robinson is leaving no stone unturned during a busy offseason. Much of that time has been spent in Allen's wrestling room, tucked in the hallways at the ground level of Eagle Stadium, with a few weeks spent in Colorado at the Olympic Training Center and even a stint wrestling in Rome with the U17 women's world team.
"It's an entirely different mindset and they just take wrestling to a whole other level," Robinson said. "It was really nice being down there and getting to hear their stories, coming back hear and telling people here about it."
It was also an experience that Robinson hopes to build from in the coming years, pinned by Croatia's Veronika Vilk in her first international match.
"At that level, they take winning and losing much different than we do," Robinson said. "We take it as a learning experience, where for them it's the difference between getting fed or not. I learned that we have to come down there way stronger than we usually do."
Robinson hopes a second crack at international competition materializes next year, but she'll have plenty to occupy her time until then. She's building to the start of her junior season in high school, setting out to not only preserve her status as the nation's top wrestler in her weight class but to help the Allen girls continue their championship ascent. Robinson's freshman and sophomore years coincided with the Lady Eagles capturing the first two UIL Class 6A team championships in program history, coupled with the Allen boys extending their historic streak to 13 in a row last winter.
"It's been crazy. We had a girls team before but they were a lot smaller and didn't have the opportunities to win state," Robinson said. "But seeing the program build and doing what I can to show these girls how to wrestle and what it takes to win a championship, it's a whole team effort and being able to have a hand in that is just mind-blowing."
There's plenty about this experience that has been a whirlwind for Robinson. She's made plenty of friends on the mats and even had people pick her brain for advice after watching her handle business in competition.
"I really do like that a lot, meeting new people and helping them out if they ask," Robinson said. "I'll always help another wrestler out. It's really weird because I never expected that I'd be in a situation like this."
After all, Robinson grew up plying her craft as a gymnast while her older brother, Juwan, took up wrestling as early as age 5. Juwan went on to become a three-time state champion at Allen, authoring his decorated spot in the Eagles' wrestling dynasty. Learning that the high school also had a girls wrestling team piqued the younger Robinson's interest — although she admits her parents were initially against the idea.
"I remember my first day in practice, I had a rough time against a state placer. They were thinking that I'd quit, but I couldn't wait to come back tomorrow," Robinson said.
Following in her brother's footsteps was part of Robinson's inspiration, and that bond has held strong all throughout her rise to national prominence.
"My brother is my hardest coach. He knows the discipline you need in wrestling because he's been doing it since he was 5 years old," Robinson said. "He knows what you need to work on, so after every match he'll always be pointing what I could have done better. He'll show me what I did wrong and just help me any way he can."
Robinson also has quite the support system within Allen's wrestling room, be it the tutelage of longtime head coach Jerry Best or the iron-sharpens-iron work on the mats with the Eagles' litany of state champions.
"It's really humbling. I can go out and win an event like Who's Number One and then come back and get beat up by one our state placers," Robinson said. "It's really humbling and I do take it for granted that I have all these great wrestling partners here to help me try and reach my goals. Wrestling with these guys pushes me to a whole different level."
Along the way, Robinson has seen and learned plenty as she continues to grow. Her practice habits are are tenfold what they were when she first began wrestling, to the point where she pushes herself harder in those sessions than in an actual match.
She has reaped the benefits, going 20-0 as a freshman and 43-0 as a sophomore with plenty of championship hardware to show for it. She looks to keep her perfect record intact when Allen begins its 2022-23 season later this fall, with the first meets set for mid-November.
From there, Robinson hopes that next year brings an opportunity to not just make a second world team but to wrestle in the Olympic Trials.
