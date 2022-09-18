Jasmine Robinson (Allen) 43-0, So. over Camryn Tresler (League City Clear Falls) 47-2, Sr. (Fall 0:50)

Allen junior Jasmine Robinson has already won two state titles as an individual and helped lead the Lady Eagles to a repeat of the Class 6A team state championship last season as a sophomore.

For only having wrestled since the seventh grade, it's already been quite a journey for Allen junior Jasmine Robinson.

The Lady Eagle's credentials on the mats are practically without peer at the high school level nowadays — undefeated in UIL competition and winner of two individual and team state championships. That alone will garner quite the reputation statewide, but Robinson has lofty goals for her wrestling career.

