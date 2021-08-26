Between excitement and anxiety, the opening week of high school football season is a gamut of emotions, no matter the program.
It’s no different at Allen, where 149 days after announcing the hiring of Chad Morris, the Eagles will begin the first season under their new head coach. It’ll come in a familiar setting, kicking off the 22nd installment of the Tom Landry Classic against longtime foe Plano East at 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.
“I think everybody is excited, no doubt about that,” Morris said. “I’m excited for the players. They’ve worked hard. It’s been a while since there has been a full-capacity stadium here and I know they’re excited about that. I think more than anything, from a coach’s standpoint, there’s always a little anxiety over the unknown and wanting to make sure you’ve got everything covered.”
The Eagles haven’t lack in ground to cover across Morris’ near-five months on the job — from turnover within the coaching staff to acclimating to new schemes, personnel and culture within a program that had enjoyed a rarified level of continuity over the previous two decades.
Morris admitted that Allen is still behind in some areas, something that isn’t uncommon in the first year of a circumstance like this. The head coach hopes that the work ethic exuded in the months since his arrival will help the Eagles make up that ground.
“There’s more confidence with the guys. There’s more retention from what we did and taking that into the summer,” Morris said. “They know me and what to expect when we step on the practice field. There’s a little more comfort in being with each other.”
Morris lauded the strides made during Allen’s fall camp, which included meeting numerous benchmarks as the team gears up for Friday’s opener. The Eagles established their 10-player leadership council, which led to the team voting on its captains for the 2021 season — honors earned by seniors Jackson Newville, Neto Umeozulu, Jacob Brasher and Sign Shuva.
Allen also got to take reps against an actual opponent, scrimmaging Hebron last Thursday.
“I thought we did some good things,” Morris said. “We had some mental busts that were a little surprising, but I know that comes with first year, first time. We’ve got some things to clean up, but I expected that as well.”
The stakes amplify Friday when former district opponent East comes to town. The Panthers are anxious to start anew after stumbling to an 0-9 season during a year rife with obstacles. East is optimistic about a bounce-back year and made strides towards validating that hope after a productive scrimmage of its own against perennial Class 5A powerhouse Highland Park.
Head coach Joey McCullough came away particularly impressed with his team’s showing on defense — an area the Panthers addressed over the summer by hiring Charlie Camp as defensive coordinator. Against the Scots, Highland Park failed to find the end zone against East’s first-team defense.
“I think we’ve really grown as a defense and I think this will give us a pretty good gauge,” McCullough said. “I’m excited to see how guys perform against this kind of competition and see how they react. I thought they played with a lot of poise and passion last Friday.”
The Panthers’ effort on defense caught Morris’ eye as well, as East hopes the early returns from its defensive overhaul carry over Friday against Allen. Although it’ll be the Eagles’ first game under their new regime, East is anticipating an up-tempo approach akin to Morris’ previous stops at Clemson, Auburn and SMU.
Despite the change in leadership, including the hiring of former Southlake Carroll quarterbacks coach Tristan Weber as offensive coordinator, Morris sees some parallels in his offensive philosophy compared to that under former head coach Terry Gambill — units that thrived on a quick passing game mixed in with the occasional deep shot, as well as a versatile, explosive backfield.
“I think more than anything it’s just terminology,” Morris said. “There are a lot of similarities and carry-over from the past and what (former offensive coordinator Derek) Alford and his group had done — I mean, they scored a jillion points here and were really successful.”
It forecasts to be a clash of styles on Friday, with the Eagles’ breakneck pace paired opposite an East offense that will be bent on ball control. The Panthers are led by one of the area’s most explosive rushers in senior Ismail Mahdi, who even in defeat totaled 197 yards of offense in last season’s 49-26 loss to Allen.
Mahdi will be among the focal points of an Allen defense led by former San Antonio Brandeis head coach David Branscom, the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator. The Eagles aren’t lacking in firepower on that side of the ball, particularly up front with junior D.J. Hicks, senior Blake Vaughan, senior Jason Williams and sophomore Zina Umeozulu.
But for any on-paper intangibles, with season openers comes the element of the unknown. That isn’t lost on Morris, especially in advance of his first game at the new high school. The Eagles hope to rely on their preparations to mitigate those unknowns.
“We always talk about a nameless, faceless opponent. Each week has got to be about us,” Morris said. “We know Plano East is going to come over here with a chip on their shoulder and they want to win this one, too. We can’t get caught up in what opponents do. We have to focus on how we can get better everyday.”
