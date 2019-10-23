Last year’s Region II-6A tennis tournament featured a pair of semifinal bouts worthy of state tournament designation. On Thursday morning in Mansfield, those four programs will run it back.
With the potential for inclement weather shifting the two regional semifinal matchups to 8:30 a.m., four of the state’s top five ranked teams will square off as Plano West (No. 3) takes a crack at reigning Class 6A state champion Round Rock Westwood (No. 1) at Lake Ridge High School, while Allen (No. 4) and The Woodlands (No. 5) rematch on the other side of the regional bracket at Mansfield High School.
Westwood and Allen got the better of last year’s fourth-round scraps, with the former parlaying that into a state championship. And while the Warriors remain potent, the Wolves have had an eye on a possible rematch for the past year after having a run of eight consecutive state tournament appearances snapped following last season’s regional semifinal loss.
“It’s going to be a heck of a match. We’ve kind of been looking forward to this particular match all year and I think Westwood has been thinking the same thing,” said Morgen Walker, West head coach. “There’s a lot riding on it, but at the same time, it’s just the next match on our journey to hopefully getting another state title.”
The Wolves were on a similar course last year before falling to Westwood, 10-7, despite West amassing a 5-2 lead in doubles play.
“The best way to describe is that we did everything we were supposed to do and then we decided not to take it,” Walker said. “When you get a big lead like that in the playoffs with the caliber of team that we had last year, it should be enough but unfortunately we just didn’t get it done.”
Walker noted that both Westwood’s boys and girls lineups are improved from last year’s title run, but that there isn’t any lack of familiarity between either team — despite being separated by more than 200 miles. The Warriors return nearly three-quarters of their roster from 2018, led by Gaurav Singh and Kiana Graham.
The Wolves will counter with a deep boys lineup paced by Caden Moortgat and brothers Arjun and Kishan Kersten, plus an upstart girls side that includes Janet Pham and Julia Lee.
“Obviously, when we see them in person on Thursday I’ll have a better perspective there, but at the same time I feel like our boys are better as well,” Walker said. “Losing some of the girls from last year was difficult to overcome, but overall, the matchup with Westwood is one that I like right now, so we’ll see what happens.”
Meanwhile, Allen looks to make it two straight wins over The Woodlands, which had an undefeated season go up in smoke following a 10-9 loss to the Eagles last year. The match doubled as one of the signature victories in Allen’s program history and matched the team’s deepest-ever playoff run.
Since then, the Eagles haven’t lost a step — sporting a veteran, balanced girls lineup led by Elodie Richard and Jordan Mitchell to complement a boys side with one of the top players in the state in Avery Zavala — and showcased as much in dispatching of North Garland (10-0), Waco Midway (10-1) and Tyler Lee (10-0) over the first three rounds of the postseason.
The Highlanders exuded a similar dominance in playoff wins over Houston Eisenhower (12-0), Round Rock (11-1) and Vandegrift (10-3) and return a potent lineup that features Garrett Skelly and Avery Hilbig — both of whom made deep postseason runs during the spring season.
A win Thursday would secure the Eagles third consecutive trip to the regional finals, drawing a rematch with either Westwood, which bested Allen last year 10-2, or another crack at a West squad that edged the Eagles, 10-9, in the finals of the District 9-6A tournament on Oct. 4.
“It’s going to be a fun match and a highly competitive match,” Walker said. “There are going to be a ton of college-level players on the court, including several Division I players … it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a great match, very intense and will have a state-type atmosphere.
“It’s going to loud and rowdy and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
