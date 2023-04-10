Allen junior Brady Coe may be in his third season with the Eagles' baseball team, but his experience around the program long predates his time on varsity.
The son of former Allen head coach Paul Coe, who led the baseball program from 2010-21, Brady naturally grew up around the Eagles. Coe spent his childhood on many in the dugout a Tuesday and Friday night during the spring, uniform and all, while has dad presided over a decade-plus stretch that included six playoff appearances for Allen.
The last of those came in 2021 in what would be coach Coe's final season at the helm — a year when he at last got to coach his son, who was then a freshman.
Brady credits his dad plenty for his development into one of the top contributors on the Eagles. He was voted to the all-district second team as a sophomore in the infield and has added a prominent role on the mound to his workload as a junior.
This season, Coe splits his time between playing shortstop and pitching, starting on the mound on the second leg of Allen's home-and-home series during district play. Entering Thursday's game against McKinney, Coe had a 1.61 ERA with 46 strikeouts as the Eagles looked to build on a 7-0 start to District 5-6A.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Coe discusses Allen's impressive start in district play, growing up in the Eagles' baseball program, and the former Allen star who has impacted his growth.
SLM: Congrats on the start you and the team have had to district. What has impressed you most with the way the team is playing lately?
BC: I think just the way we stay together and have each other's backs every game. It's a very good feeling going into each game knowing that my teammates beside me are doing everything they can to help the team win.
SLM: What has it been like making the transition to being one of Allen's starting pitchers this season?
BC: It has been really smooth so far. I think going into this season I knew I was going to be one of those starters or closers. I ended up being a starter and it has been a great start so far. My defense behind me has been lock down and it's a great feeling knowing that for every start.
SLM: After pitching just 2.1 innings last year, what went into the decision to take on a larger pitching role this season?
BC: Yes, last year was not one of those years I was going to pitch a lot. We were a heavy senior class last year with four strong pitchers and we knew they were going to go out and throw strikes and win ball games.
This year, though, I think I was the guy to step up and help with a very young pitching staff.
SLM: You've grown up around Allen baseball for a while, given your dad's role in the program over the years. What kind of influence has your dad been on your development?
BC: It has been really cool just being in, aroundand growing up in Allen baseball. My dad has been that person to make me better in the sport I love so much. He always pushes me to be a better me and continues to support me.
He has been a really big light in my baseball journey and just knowing I have someone that cares as much as him gives me so much confidence.
SLM: Being a coach's son, how does that help your perspective when you're on at the plate or in the field?
BC: I think just being around the game so long has helped me learned so much about it. With so much experience and knowledge, I think that makes me think ahead of my opponents. Just being around the game and watching it for practically my whole life just helps me so much.
SLM: When you think back over your baseball career, what is one memory that stands out?
BC: I think it has to be freshman year in our last tournament before district when I hit my first-ever homerun. Just that feeling of a freshman on varsity is like no other, especially with a dad as a coach, and when I hit that it just lifted one of the biggest weights off my back and helped me through the rest of the year.
SLM: Do you have a favorite baseball player or a player who has influenced the way you play the game?
BC: I think my best role model I've had through my baseball career has been Mason LaPlante. He played all four years on varsity at Allen and he played the game so well. He's a very humble guy and was never too big for his team. He always did what was right and was never a problem on the team. He had been one of the guys who talked to me the most and just wanted the best for me as a little kid.
SLM: What goals and expectations does this team have for the remainder of the season?
BC: Just taking one game at a time is what we need to focus on. One pitch at a time, one play at a time, one swing at a time, and when we all focus on that we will be able to succeed. I think we have the guys and the pitching staff to do great things, but not getting too ahead of ourselves is what will help us win games.
Our defense is one of the best in the area and has helped us win all year with our pitching staff. Our lineup has been consistent all year and they've scored enough runs to help our pitchers and win games.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.