MCKINNEY BOYD ALLEN BBO KB

Allen junior Brady Coe has emerged as one of the top contributors in a young Eagle pitching staff this season.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

Allen junior Brady Coe may be in his third season with the Eagles' baseball team, but his experience around the program long predates his time on varsity.

The son of former Allen head coach Paul Coe, who led the baseball program from 2010-21, Brady naturally grew up around the Eagles. Coe spent his childhood on many in the dugout a Tuesday and Friday night during the spring, uniform and all, while has dad presided over a decade-plus stretch that included six playoff appearances for Allen.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments