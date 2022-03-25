MCKINNEY – The momentum in Friday’s Region I-6A bi-district playoff between the Allen and Coppell girls soccer teams changed in a matter of seconds.
The Cowgirls appeared that they were going in for the go-ahead goal.
Senior Reneta Vargas passed to her right to freshman Monica Morales. Morales had a good look at the net from the right side, but Allen junior goalkeeper Robbi Curry made a diving save to rob Morales of a potential goal.
Moments later, Allen senior Taylor Spitzer was running up the field on a breakaway attempt. She didn’t miss. Spitzer fired away and scored her second goal of the game in the 70th minute. Junior Melania Fullerton assisted on Spitzer’s goal, which served as the game-winner during Allen’s 3-1 win over Coppell at McKinney ISD Stadium.
It was the first playoff win for Allen since 2019 – the same year that the Lady Eagles finished as a 6A state semifinalist. The Lady Eagles will play Grand Prairie in the area round next week at a time and location to be determined. Coppell’s season finishes at 17-6-1 with a third-place finish in District 6-6A.
“Two years ago, we had the whole COVID thing. Last year, we lost in the first round,” said Kelly Thompson, Allen head coach. “It feels really good. The girls played amazing.”
After playing to a scoreless tie in the first half, things opened up offensively in the second half with the two teams combining for four goals. Thompson said that her Lady Eagles played with one more forward than they did in the first half.
That tactical change for Allen paid off in the 52nd minute.
Spitzer fired a hard shot that went into the left side of the net for a 1-0 Allen lead.
But Coppell answered just over a minute later.
The Cowgirls came into the match without a goal in each of their last two matches against 6-6A champion Marcus and defending state champion Flower Mound. First-year Coppell head coach Fleur Benatar stressed the need for better passing after Monday’s 1-0 loss to Marcus.
Benatar got just that and more from her Cowgirls on Friday night.
Coppell’s efficiency dribbling and passing the ball paid off in the 53rd minute, thanks in part to a defensive mistake by Allen. Vargas fired a hard shot from the right side of the field and got it to deflect off the head of a Lady Eagle defender and into the net, leveling the score at 1-1.
“Our passing was much better,” Benatar said. “Much better effort tonight. After we came back and tied it, I thought that we had a much better chance to do our thing. It was tough that we couldn’t come around and got another one. But Allen is a solid team. We have some younger players and some older players on our team, and they did what they could.”
Coppell continued to force the issue offensively and nearly came away with the go-ahead goal less than 15 minutes later. Vargas spotted Morales on her right. Morales kicked the ball but it was met with a diving save by Curry.
“We had a couple of other chances that we should have finished,” Benatar said. “Monica had one. We had a couple of others. We just couldn’t finish.”
Allen quickly pushed the ball up field. Spitzer sprinted up the middle of the field and finished a breakaway goal for a 2-1 Allen lead.
“I was thinking, ‘I know that you can do this Taylor,’” Thompson said.
Freshman midfielder Ava McDonald proceeded to ice the win for Allen in the 75th minute. A corner kick led to an opportunity in front of the net for the Lady Eagles. McDonald reached up and made contact with the ball with her head. The Coppell goalie got her hands on the ball, but not enough as Allen took a 3-1 lead.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Thompson said. “We talked about how we’ve got to fight, got to win. We were playing a little more defensively in the first half. We made an adjustment and it worked out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.