Last week, the UIL released its updated Lone Star Cup standings, the athletic body’s annual recognition of the state’s top overall high school in athletic and academic competition. In what has been a familiar refrain, Allen cracked the top 10 in Class 6A — placing ninth.
Although the results only account for the championships decided in the fall and winter sports, the Eagles were their usual consistent selves in terms of regular-season success in qualifying for the playoffs in all five of state’s completed bracket sports — volleyball, football, boys basketball, girls basketball and team tennis.
In terms of championship success, the state’s gold standard on the wrestling mats furthered its dynastic reign as Allen captured an 11th consecutive UIL title in February. The Eagles did so behind 203.5 points — a total that outdid the combined scores of the state meet’s second- and third-place finishers. Allen’s latest title defense included four individual state champions with alums Elise Brown Ton and Zane Davis, as well as senior Braxton Brown and junior Mario Danzi all donning gold medals.
“The kids did a great job. We had a little more adversity down there than we usually do, but a lot of the guys held it together and turned in a great tournament,” said Jerry Best, Allen head coach, following the championship win. “That showed in scoring double the points of the second-place team. Our kids really did a great job for us.”
The Eagles’ supremacy on the wrestling mats is as entrenched as any item on the annual UIL athletics calendar and several other programs at Allen have followed suit. The football program has four state titles on its ledger since 2012 and the boys basketball is just over two years removed from hoisting its first-ever UIL crown.
Those two accounted for Allen’s lone district championships across the bracket sports, with the Eagles placing first on the football field for the 14th consecutive year and the boys basketball program winning its first outright district title since 1992.
Translating those regular-season accolades into playoff success proved tricky, however, as both programs suffered earlier-than-expect postseason exits. Allen football, having advanced to at least the state semifinals the previous seven seasons, was out-foxed by Rockwall in just the second round and dropped a 60-59 thriller decided on a two-point conversion inside the game’s final minutes.
The Eagles’ basketball team, ranked in the state’s top 10 after a 30-4 regular season, also saw its momentum fizzle out in the area round thanks to an upset-minded Waco Midway bunch that held Allen to its second-lowest scoring tally of the season in a 54-50 loss.
The school’s girls programs didn’t fare much better in posting one-and-done results to Sachse in volleyball and girls basketball, although the former managed a strong bounce-back effort to simply qualify for the postseason after failing to win a district match in 2018.
Beyond the gridiron and hardcourt, Allen’s tennis team authored another storied chapter in its rivalry with powerhouse Plano West — squaring off with the Wolves four times over the 2019 season. Although the Eagles drew first blood in a preseason bout, West got the better of the next three encounters, highlighted by a win in the regional finals that doubled as Allen’s second straight year to fall one victory shy of a state tournament berth.
In the swimming pool, alum Anni Fan’s bronze medal highlighted an eighth-place team finish for the Allen girls in their latest foray through the state meet.
It amounted to a year where, despite falling short in some areas, Allen still found itself alongside the state’s top athletics programs. The Eagles had chances to elevate their standing in several sports cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic as well, with both soccer programs state-ranked and in contention for 9-6A championships and the baseball and softball teams off to promising starts.
The 2020-21 school year brings a change of scenery, from a shift back to Region I to a new-look district in 5-6A — the first time since the late 1990s that Allen will compete in a separate league than Plano ISD.
It’ll make for plenty of first-time matchups, as well as chances to author some new rivalries on the playing field, but Allen’s consistency in athletics should continue nonetheless.
Five Athletes Who Helped Define Allen’s 2019-20 Athletics Year
Raylen Shape, Football
Sharpe shined plenty in his lone campaign as the Eagles’ starting quarterback, submitting a district MVP campaign and guiding the program to its seventh straight perfect regular season. One of the state’s top hurdlers as well, Sharpe was poised for a big spring before the pandemic hit.
Anni Fan, Swimming
A four-year state qualifier, Fan at last reached the podium as a senior, placing third in the 100-yard butterfly to help land the Lady Eagles in eighth place overall. Fan competed in four events at state, adding a sixth-place swim in the 50 freestyle and teaming up to help Allen take fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Avery Zavala, Tennis
Transferring to Allen from Amarillo Tascosa, Zavala wasted no time in establishing himself as the top player in head coach Justin Quest’s boys lineup. Zavala helped the Eagles return to the regional finals and was capable of making noise during tennis’ springtime season.
Manny Obaseki, Boys Basketball
Although 2019-20 school year was ultimately Obaseki’s last at Allen, transferring to John Paul II, the point guard flourished in his final season with the Eagles. Obsaseki’s versatile skill set, which included 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, landed him a share of the district MVP alongside teammate Bryce Kennedy and proved vital in helping Allen to the top of the 9-6A standings.
Braxton Brown, Wrestling
Brown remained perfect in state meet competition as a junior, running the table for a third straight season en route to capturing an individual state championship. This season, Brown scored three pinfalls in less than 90 seconds at state on his way to winning the 113-pound bracket.
