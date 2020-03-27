spotlight featured
2019-20 Star Local Media All-Area Girls Basketball Team
- Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Latest Podcast
Most Popular
-
11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Plano
-
Shelter in place order for Dallas County
-
Rowlett mirrors Dallas County shelter in place order
-
Frisco extends emergency declaration through April 8
-
Pilot walks away from McKinney plane crash
-
Coppell amends disaster declaration
-
11th Frisco case of COVID-19 confirmed in Frisco
-
Collin County issues ‘stay-at-home’ order; compliant businesses may remain open
-
City of Mesquite updates its services and programs
-
36 more COVID cases reported in Dallas County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.