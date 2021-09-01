Jaylen Jenkins had a night to remember in the first game of his senior season. The Eagles’ star running back found the end zone four times in Allen’s 56-30 win over Plano East on Aug. 27 in the Tom Landry Classic, including a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown just 14 seconds into the ballgame.
“It meant so much just being able to come in and set the tone for our guys when we’ve worked so long for this,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins was just getting started. He went on to total a career-high 204 rushing yards and three touchdowns the rest of the way, doing his damage on just nine carries — good for a per-carry average of 22.7 yards.
Jenkins helped the Eagles to a 1-0 start in their first game under new head coach Chad Morris.
Jenkins was named Star Local Media’s athlete of the week after receiving nearly 39% of the reader vote. Also up for consideration were Hannah Billeter (McKinney Boyd volleyball), Dylan Nelson (Coppell football), Brighton Mooney (Independence cross country) and Reggie Bush (Independence football).
Did you know?
SLM: Who is the biggest influence on your growth as a football player?
JJ: The biggest influence on my growth is my brother. I lost him a few years ago, and the reason behind that is because this is all we ever wanted and he couldn’t finish his dream with me, so I have to do it for both of us with no exceptions. Another thing is just knowing I can change lives.
SLM: If you weren’t playing football, what is another sport you think you’d be able to excel in?
JJ: If I wasn’t playing football I’d probably be playing baseball or just track. I say that because God blessed me with some abnormal speed and also my whole family played baseball, including my father in college.
SLM: Do you have any sort of hidden talent?
JJ: I can do some art and I can dance.
SLM: What are your favorite hobbies outside of football?
JJ: Outside of football, I like going to church, working out, yoga, and I have honestly started to read more.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame routine or gameday ritual?
JJ: Of course, I go to school get my work done and then I would go get recovery and hydrate — just get my mind off stuff that doesn’t matter.
