Lovejoy sophomore Payton Pierce was a force on both sides of the ball in Lovejoy’s regional semifinal win over Mansfield Timberview on Saturday.
Helping man the middle of the state-ranked Leopards’ defense at linebacker, Pierce tallied 16 tackles, including three for a loss of yardage, as well as one pass break-up and a fumble recovery.
He was also responsible for two of Lovejoy’s three touchdowns on offense, including a 25-yard completion to Omari Murdock after executing a jump pass on fourth down for the go-ahead points in an eventual 24-20 victory.
“We were just saving it for the right time,” Pierce said. “We have gone through it each week at practice and our players executed it perfectly. There was a great snap — I actually messed up and was supposed to send someone in motion but didn’t because I was so zoned in. Omari, our receiver, made a great catch and the blocking up front was great.
“It didn’t even have much to do with me. Everyone executed it perfectly and I was just lucky enough to be the one throwing the football.”
Pierce was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 43% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Gabe Warren (John Paul II), Harrison Rosar (Prosper), Jalil Brown (Dallas Christian) and Nazir Brown (Coppell).
Did you know?
SLM: You’ve been able to contribute on both sides of the ball, which I remember your older brother, Oliver, doing at Allen when he played. How did you come to be skilled at multiple positions?
PP: I played quarterback whenever I was in little league and middle school. That was where I learned a lot about throwing and running the football. And then I’ve just always played linebacker. That’s how I got into that. My brother played both ways in high school, so it wasn’t anything new.”
SLM: You’ve already checked off quarterback, running back and linebacker. Is there any place else you want to try before your varsity career is over?
PP: I’d maybe like to try some kick returner. Maybe a take a little stab at receiver.
SLM: How long have you been playing football and what gravitated you to the sport?
PP: My family really gravitated me towards football. My dad coached me in little league. I started probably in third grade and have been playing it ever since. Plus, I got to watch my older brother play in high school and that really meant a lot.
SLM: Speaking of which, talk about your family’s influence on your growth as an athlete.
PP: They’ve influenced me a lot — they’re basically the reason why I’m where I’m at. They’ve put me in great situations. My dad and brother are hard working and really great people to look up to. They set a great example for how I should carry myself. It’s great to have them as family members.
SLM: You’ve already generated plenty of interest from colleges as a sophomore, including offers from Arkansas, North Texas and Missouri. What has it been like juggling recruiting with your work on the field?
PP: It’s really fun. It’s cool knowing there are a lot of people who want you to come play with me. Being only a sophomore, college coaches can’t physically talk to you as much as they can when you’re a junior, due to NCAA rules, but it means a lot when they come out to practice to see me and my teammates, and it’s been really great being able to start building some of those relationships.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame routine – any specific meals you eat or music you listen to on game day?
PP: I always text back and forth with my dad before each game. I don’t really listen to much music or do anything different, otherwise. I try to just keep it like a normal day and don’t really do anything special. I just say a prayer and text my parents.
