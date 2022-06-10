Last year produced a three-way tie for the top spot in District 5-6A softball, with Prosper, Allen and Denton Guyer all gridlocked by season's end. That same group comprised the top three in this year's standings, albeit with a clear-cut front-runner for the district title.
Prosper, returning the core of a lineup that advanced to the regional finals, ran the table during its latest 5-6A campaign, posting a 12-0 record that included seven wins by 10 or more runs. The Lady Eagles withstood any resistance along the way, and that typically came against either Guyer or Allen, who respectively finished second and third in the 5-6A standings.
Little Elm rounded out the playoff picture, edging McKinney on the final night of the regular season to claim the No. 4 seed, and each of those programs, as well as McKinney Boyd and Denton Braswell, had representation on the annual all-district team.
Superlative awards were split between Prosper, Allen and Guyer with the district champion Lady Eagles accounting for four honors. That included the team's oft-used battery of Lyndsey Hooker and Elizabeth Moffitt, who respectively received pitcher of the year and catcher of the year.
Hooker's first season as a starter resulted in a 15-2 record in the circle, as well as a 4.15 ERA and 83 strikeouts. Hooker went unbeaten in eight district starts, posting a 3.36 ERA, and produced at the plate as well. On the year, she hit .375 with 36 hits, 32 RBIs and seven home runs.
The Prosper ace also had the luxury of pitching to one of the top battery mates in the area, with Moffitt earning the district's top catcher accolade for a second straight season. The Texas Tech commit hit .412 on the year to go along with 40 hits, 45 RBIs, 12 doubles, nine home runs and 31 runs. Defensively, Moffitt accounted for 125 put-outs, threw out 31% of base runners attempting a steal, and tallied a .987 fielding percentage behind the plate.
When Moffitt wasn't catching for Hooker, Reese Renfrow was typically the one occupying the circle for Prosper. Another first-year starter in the circle, Renfrow split her time between pitching and playing the outfield, while also hitting all throughout the team's lineup, and was named 5-6A's utility player of the year as a result.
Renfrow submitted a 9-2 record as a pitcher, including 4-0 in district play, plus a 3.87 ERA and 50 strikeouts. At the plate, she posted a .370 batting average, 17 hits, 10 RBIs, 11 runs, three doubles and a home run.
Former head coach Todd Rainwater and his staff, meanwhile, were commended as the district's coaching staff of the year after guiding Prosper to an undefeated 5-6A championship.
The district's top superlative went to Allen's Sami Hood, named 5-6A MVP on the heels of a record-breaking senior season. Hood made area history by clubbing 20 home runs on the year, breaking the Metroplex's single-season record. She complemented that production with a .477 batting average, 51 hits, 12 doubles, four triples, 64 RBIs, 55 runs, 27 walks drawn, 32 stolen bases and just nine strikeouts.
Hood also turned in a big year defensively with a .950 fielding percentage at shortstop. She accounted for 91 assists and 61 put-outs for Allen.
As Hood now prepares for the next chapter in her softball career at Wichita State, Allen will look to players like Morgan Wright to keep the program's momentum rolling following a second consecutive appearance in the regional quarterfinals. Wright was named 5-6A newcomer of the year following a productive freshman year where she hit .367 and tallied 36 hits, 10 doubles, two home runs, 29 RBIs, 31 runs and 16 stolen bases. As a pitcher, she amassed a 19-11 record with a 4.21 ERA and 107 strikeouts.
Guyer, meanwhile, had its district runner-up finish recognized with superlative honors for Erin Peterson, named 5-6A offensive player of the year as just a sophomore, and Bre Jackson, who received defensive player of the year.
Fellow playoff qualifier Little Elm followed with nine total selections on the all-district team, including three on the first team in Cadence Hernandez, Georgia Heathcock and Maria Florentino. The Lady Lobos voted Jadyn Stuxness, Katie Mince and Kyrsten Moran to the second team and gave honorable mentions to Meadow Doyle, D'Kota Gibbs and Kiki Tinsley.
District champ Prosper added five players on the all-district first team with Angela Hamilton, Sydney Lewis, Gabby Coffey, Riley McDaniel and Ayden Allen all recognized. Teammates Ezra Arredondo and Elizabeth Bobbitt followed on the second team, while Hayden Reilly, Alissa Nuno, Ella Wiggington and Jeslyn Burghardt all named honorable mentions.
Allen's Brynn Burchfield and Brooklyn Purtell and their standout senior years commended on the all-district first team, while fellow Lady Eagles Taylor Wright, Jaydyn Beall and Harper Garrett all landed on the second team. Honorable mentions went to Micaela Booth and Riley Barham.
McKinney's Caydance Gaddis was her team's lone all-district first-team pick, while Payton James and Regan Young represented the Lionettes on the second team. JP Wieghat, Zoe Thornburg, Giselle Terrones and Kady Huggins all received honorable mentions for McKinney.
Boyd's Savanna Luther represented the Lady Broncos on the all-district second team.
Guyer selected Abby Holder and Tehya Pitts to the first team, and the trio of Lilly Galaviz, Avery Jefferson and Lauryn Jones to the second team. Honorable mentions for the Lady Wildcats went to Megan Ayala and Paige Luzader.
Braswell's all-district honors included a first-team nod for Mia Gaytan, second-team spots for Rose Ackers, Bri Pastrana and Helen Bloomfield, and honorable mentions for Mackenzie Montague and Hannah Ray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.